DH Evening Brief: RPG fired at police station in Punjab; Bhupendra Patel confirmed as Gujarat CM for 2nd term
DH Evening Brief: RPG fired at police station in Punjab; Bhupendra Patel confirmed as Gujarat CM for 2nd term
updated: Dec 10 2022, 16:44 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
RPG fired at police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran
A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran, officials said on Saturday, with DGP Gaurav Yadav describing the attack as a “strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts.”
Bhupendra Patel confirmed as Gujarat CM for second term in BJP meet
Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term with the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs electing him as the leader of the legislative party during a meeting here on Saturday. Patel's name was declared as the leader of the legislative party unanimously at the meeting held at the party's state headquarters 'Kamalam'.
Bommai speaks to Shah over Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has given details about the state's stand and facts regarding the raging border dispute with Maharashtra to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is likely to call a meeting of Chief Ministers of both states next week.
Another round of elections is over. The results have not been one-sided. If the Bharatiya Janata Party has won a record victory in Gujarat, it has been thrown out of power in Himachal Pradesh and has faced defeat in the municipal elections of Delhi. If Gujarat has been a huge setback for the Congress party, Himachal Pradesh gives it a reason to have confidence in its ability to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
'Taught a lesson remark did not violate model code'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark at an election rally in Gujarat that perpetrators of violence were "taught a lesson" in 2002 was not violative of the model code of conduct, Election Commission sources said on Saturday.
No impact of Gujarat poll results on Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra, claims Jairam Ramesh
Amid a section in the party questioning Rahul Gandhi's strategy to concentrate on Bharat Jodo Yatra and not devote more time for campaigning, Congress on Saturday defended the focus on the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'padayatra', saying the Gujarat results did not have an impact on it as it is "not a 'chunav jitao yatra' (yatra to win polls)."
AAP, BJP engage in blame game, allege poaching of councillors in MCD
The blame game between the AAP and the BJP has begun just three days after the announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results, with both sides alleging poaching of councillors by the other party.
Heavy BJP machinery made MCD polls toughest ever fought by AAP: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the "heavy BJP machinery" deployed during campaigning made the MCD polls the toughest election contested by the Aam Aadmi Party so far, accusing the saffron party of pressuring media to spread propaganda.
RPG fired at police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran
A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran, officials said on Saturday, with DGP Gaurav Yadav describing the attack as a “strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts.”
Read more
Bhupendra Patel confirmed as Gujarat CM for second term in BJP meet
Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term with the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs electing him as the leader of the legislative party during a meeting here on Saturday. Patel's name was declared as the leader of the legislative party unanimously at the meeting held at the party's state headquarters 'Kamalam'.
Read more
Football journalist Grant Wahl collapses, dies in Qatar, brother suspects foul play
Well-known US football journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
Read more
Bommai speaks to Shah over Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has given details about the state's stand and facts regarding the raging border dispute with Maharashtra to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is likely to call a meeting of Chief Ministers of both states next week.
Read more
The ideological implications of BJP's Gujarat win
Another round of elections is over. The results have not been one-sided. If the Bharatiya Janata Party has won a record victory in Gujarat, it has been thrown out of power in Himachal Pradesh and has faced defeat in the municipal elections of Delhi. If Gujarat has been a huge setback for the Congress party, Himachal Pradesh gives it a reason to have confidence in its ability to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Read more
'Taught a lesson remark did not violate model code'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark at an election rally in Gujarat that perpetrators of violence were "taught a lesson" in 2002 was not violative of the model code of conduct, Election Commission sources said on Saturday.
Read more
No impact of Gujarat poll results on Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra, claims Jairam Ramesh
Amid a section in the party questioning Rahul Gandhi's strategy to concentrate on Bharat Jodo Yatra and not devote more time for campaigning, Congress on Saturday defended the focus on the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'padayatra', saying the Gujarat results did not have an impact on it as it is "not a 'chunav jitao yatra' (yatra to win polls)."
Read more
AAP, BJP engage in blame game, allege poaching of councillors in MCD
The blame game between the AAP and the BJP has begun just three days after the announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results, with both sides alleging poaching of councillors by the other party.
Read more
Heavy BJP machinery made MCD polls toughest ever fought by AAP: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the "heavy BJP machinery" deployed during campaigning made the MCD polls the toughest election contested by the Aam Aadmi Party so far, accusing the saffron party of pressuring media to spread propaganda.
Read more