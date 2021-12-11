DH Evening Brief: December 11, 2021

India in pain but progress won't stop: PM Modi bats for development in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh
In his latest development push in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project, which will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land.
Maintain strict vigil on Covid situation with focused district-level measures: Centre to states
Drawing attention towards three states where eight districts have been reporting over 10 per cent Covid positivity rate, the Centre has asked all states and union territories to maintain a strict watch on the situation with focussed district-level measures for containment of clusters of new cases.
As the Congress prepares for its national-level rally against inflation in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi's image occupies the central position in banners and posters and senior party leader V Narayanasamy says everyone wants him to become the party president again.
PM Modi restoring glory of 'humiliated' Hindu centres of faith: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said thatthe centres of faith of the Hindu community were left humiliated for many years and nobody cared to bring back their glory until the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, which is now working "fearlessly" for the renovation of such sites.
Emotions run high as farmers bid farewell to Singhu protest site
Convoys of tractor trolleys bedecked with flowers and playing 'victory songs' on Saturday rolled out of the Singhu protest site, as farmers head home after over a year of agitation at the Delhi-Haryana border, which for many had become home.
US using democracy as 'weapon of mass destruction' to stoke confrontation: China
China on Saturday accused the US of using democracy as a “weapon of mass destruction” to "stoke divisions and confrontation" as it slammed the Summit for Democracy organised by the Biden administration, which Beijing portrays as a new front being formed by America to isolate it to halt its rise.
India successfully tests multi-barrel rocket launcher system Pinaka-ER
India successfully tested multi barrel rocket launcher system with extended range at Pokharan range, on Saturday.
For some priority is to cut ribbons: Modi takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over Saryu canal project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited farmers across the country to watch a mega programme on natural farming on December 16, saying it would prove beneficial for them.
TMC announces Rs 5,000 per month cash transfer scheme for women in Goa ahead of Assembly polls
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday announced to roll out a direct cash transfer scheme for women in Goa if it is voted to power in the state after the Assembly polls due in February next year.
Ashes of CDS Rawat immersed by daughters in Haridwar
Daughters of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat - Kritika and Tarini – immersed the ashes of their parents in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on December 11.
Can't shake this: Taylor Swift to face copyright lawsuit
Pop superstar Taylor Swift must face a lawsuit from songwriters who claim the Grammy-winning singer copied their lyrics in her 2014 hit single "Shake It Off," a California judge has ruled.
