DH Evening Brief: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes charge as Himachal CM; PM Modi in Nagpur to inaugurate projects amid border row
updated: Dec 11 2022, 17:53 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri sworn in as Himachal CM, Dy CM
Four-time Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a son of a bus driver, was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday at a ceremony here attended by a galaxy of senior party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Amid Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, PM lands in Nagpur to open Rs 1,575-crore projects
This was PM Modi's maiden visit to Maharashtra after Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took over as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was also present.
Mother allegedly molested, baby flung from cab in Maharashtra
A ten-month-old girl died after she was flung from a cab on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district while her mother was allegedly molested on Saturday morning. The woman too was pushed out of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries, said a police official.
AAP played spoiler in Gujarat: Congress leader P Chidambaram
The Congress is best placed to be the "pole" around which a non-BJP front can be built for the 2024 general elections, senior party leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday and asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party does not have much appeal outside Delhi with the exception of Haryana and Punjab.
One 97 Communications Ltd, the operator of India's largest digital payments provider Paytm, cannot use proceeds of its mega initial public offering (IPO) for the proposed repurchase of its own shares, as rules prohibit such a move, sources said, adding the firm will use its strong liquidity for the purpose.
MP police ask Rajasthan cops to look out for pickpockets targeting people at Bharat Jodo Yatra
The Madhya Pradesh police have alerted their counterparts in Rajasthan about pickpockets targeting people participating in the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, an official said on Sunday. According to the police, pickpockets had struck rich during the last stretch of the yatra in Madhya Pradesh at Agar Malwa district.
Vehicles purchased under Nirbhaya Fund used for protecting Shinde legislators: Report
Years after the Nirbhaya case shocked India and a fund was set up to improve women's safety in the country, reports suggest that the Nirbhaya fund is being misutilised.
According to a report by the Indian Express, many vehicles bought by the Mumbai Police using the Nirbhaya funds for the protection of women were being used for a different cause altogether.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns after MCD polls loss
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday, days after the party's defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party.
Paytm can't use IPO proceeds for buyback
France eye FIFA World Cup glory as Morocco loom
Defending champions France on Sunday trained their sights on a World Cup semi-final against surprise package Morocco as Argentina and Lionel Messi prepare to take on Croatia.
