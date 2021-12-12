DH Evening Brief: December 12, 2021

Third Omicron Covid-19 infection in Karnataka: S Africa returnee tests positive
A 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa has officially become the third person in the state to be infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
If 2020 was the year we all learned about epidemiology, 2021 has taught us more than we ever wanted to know about inflation. Price rises had remained calm and controlled for four decades, ever since the US Federal Reserve under Paul Volcker hiked interest rates aggressively in the early 1980s. Barely anyone working today has any practical memory of inflation as a serious and problematic reality.
Inspire Institute of Sport | Training tomorrow's sports superstars
Behind India’s best-ever performance at Tokyo Olympics lies the hard work of many.
The Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary is one such place, where athletes and sportspersons like Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia got their start. DH’s Sports Reporter Hita Prakash visits the facility to check out the infrastructure.
About 3 lakh account holders who lost money due to bank collapse will get it back soon: PM Modi
Attempting to cheer those who have lost their money due to failure of banks or financial institutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday assured that about three lakh account holders will soon get their deposits with the banks that are under the RBI moratorium.
Belagavi church priest escapes sword attack by a whisker
In a shocking incident, an unknown person attempted to attack a church priest with a sword in Belagavi district of Karnataka, police said, adding that theyhave launched an investigation to hunt down the miscreant.
India a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power in any condition.
India won direct war in 1971, it will also win indirect war against Pak-induced terrorism, says Rajnath Singh
India won the direct war against Pakistan in 1971 and it will also win the ongoing indirect war against Pakistan-induced terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.
A thousand 'cuts': The great Karnataka corruption story
Last month, Karnataka watched in awe as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths pulled cash out of a PVC pipe in the house of a junior engineer in the Public Works Department in Kalaburagi.
G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked
The Group of Seven warned Russia on Sunday of massive consequences and severe costs if President Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.
