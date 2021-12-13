DH Evening Brief: December 13, 2021

For every Aurangzeb, a Shivaji has also emerged: PM Modi at inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham
Whenever an Aurangzeb has arisen in India, a Shivaji has also emerged as the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after he inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham here.
Retail inflation rises to 4.91% in November from 4.48% in October
India's November retail inflation increased to 4.91per cent from 4.48per cent in October on higher food prices but it still remained within the RBI’s target range of 6 per cent, according to data released bythe Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.
In Pics | Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
Actor-modelHarnaazSandhu made history as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 at a glittering event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.The 21-year-old from Punjab beat contestants from 80 countriesto bring home the title after 21 years.Only two Indians beforeSandhuhave won the title of Miss Universe – actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.
Masks come off, rallies begin as Covid-19 numbers drop
India reported its lowest tally of active Covid-19 cases in 18 months on Monday, but a sharp drop in the use of protective face masks is causing concern after a rise in the number of infections with the Omicron variant.
Gender-stereotyping row: CBSE drops passage from Class-10 English exam, to award full marks
The CBSE on Monday dropped a comprehension passage and the accompanying questions from the Class-10 English exam and decided to award full marks for it to students, following an outrage over the board allegedly promoting "gender stereotyping" and supporting "regressive notions".
Centre says oil producers artificially adjusting supply leading to price rise
India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, on Monday said oil prices have to be reasonable and market-determined as it expressed concern over rise in rates on supplies being artificially adjusted below demand by producing countries.
UK confirms first death due to Omicron Covid variant
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that at least one person infected with Omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.
Kareena Kapoor Khan tests Covid-19 positive after 'flouting norms'
Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested Covid-19 positive on Monday.
Uranium in groundwater in Karnataka villages: Study
Chemical analysis of groundwater in 73 villages of Karnataka has found high and unsafe levels of uranium concentration in 78% of these locations, said a new study.
