DH Evening Brief: Rajnath says Army thwarted Chinese attempt to change status quo on border; SC judge recuses from hearing Bilkis Bano's plea
updated: Dec 13 2022, 16:50 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
No Indian soldier killed, PLA retreated in India-China border clash: Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha
The Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese PLA's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9 and confronted it with firmness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.
SC judge Bela Trivedi recuses from hearing Bilkis Bano's plea against early release of convicts
Supreme Court judge Bela M Trivedi on Tuesday recused herself from hearing a plea filed by Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped and seven members of her family killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots, challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the case by the state government.
This month’s rotation of the G20 presidency from Indonesia to India may have met with indifference in much of the world. In India, however, the news has been emblazoned on billboards and front-page advertisements in newspapers, and is breathlessly discussed on television channels. Read more
China says situation 'stable' at border with India after clashes
China said the situation was "stable" Tuesday on its border with India, after New Delhi reported a fresh stand-off between the two countries' militaries on their disputed Himalayan frontier last week.
New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws
Future generations of New Zealanders will be banned from purchasing tobacco as part of a package of new anti-smoking laws that were passed in the Parliament on Tuesday and are among the most strict in the world. Read more
Karnataka man kills father, chops body into 30 pieces
A man killed his father and stuffed his body in an uncovered borewell after chopping it into 30 pieces in Karnataka's Bagalkot district, police said on Tuesday.
October was worst month for UK strikes for more than a decade
The United Kingdom recorded the highest number of working days lost to labour disputes in October for more than ten years, official data showed on Tuesday, as employees went on strike to demand higher pay in the face of soaring inflation.
BJP's new threat in UP: Chandrashekhar Azad's support to SP-RLD
The appearance of a young Dalit leader, Chandrashekhar Azad, on the stage of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, was reminiscent of the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance of the 1993 assembly elections.
EU strikes deal on world's first carbon border tariff
After all-night negotiations, the European Union struck a political deal on Tuesday to impose a carbon dioxide emissions tariff on imports of polluting goods such as steel and cement, a world-first scheme aiming to support European industries as they decarbonise.
