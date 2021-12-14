DH Evening Brief: December 14, 2021

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the killing of eight people, including four farmers, in Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which Union Minister Ajai Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is named as a prime accused, has said that the violence was part of a "pre-planned conspiracy" and that the accused had perpetrated the crime deliberately. Read more
Serum Institute plans to launch Covid vaccine for children in six months
SerumInstitute of India (SII) plans to launcha Covid-19 vaccine for children in the next six months, the company's CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday. Read more
UP Polls: The growing irrelevance of the Dalit factor
In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, an aspect has gone under-reported: the changing dynamics of Dalit politics. Ten days after the gruesome murder of four members of the Pasi community and the suspected rape of a girl in Prayagraj, the matter appears to be already fading from public memory. Read more
'Dead' woman gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh
The family of an elderly woman, who had died a week after her first dose of Covid vaccination, has been informed about the successful administration of the second dose of vaccine to her. The message was sent on the mobile phone of her son. Read more
Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to quit role, launch edtech start-up
Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India who moved to a bigger role at the company's headquarters in the US amid the political storm over account removals earlier this year, is reportedly leaving the microblogging platform, now under new CEO Parag Agrawal, to launch his own edtech startup. Read more
What the Modi Twitter breach tells us about hackers
Last weekend some smart alecks managed to breach the defenses of one of the most ubiquitous media platforms, access the mouthpiece of the leader of one of the world’s most populous countries, and grab the opportunity to broadcast whatever they wanted to 73 million followers. And they used it to pump cryptocurrency. Read more
Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999 per kg
A specialty tea from Assam's Dibrugarh district was on Tuesday auctioned for Rs 99,999 per kg, the “highest price” ever fetched in any tea auction in the country, an official said. Read more
Lakhimpur Kheri incident was well planned: SIT
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the killing of eight people, including four farmers, in Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which Union Minister Ajai Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is named as a prime accused, has said that the violence was part of a "pre-planned conspiracy" and that the accused had perpetrated the crime deliberately. Read more
Serum Institute plans to launch Covid vaccine for children in six months
SerumInstitute of India (SII) plans to launcha Covid-19 vaccine for children in the next six months, the company's CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday. Read more
UP Polls: The growing irrelevance of the Dalit factor
In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, an aspect has gone under-reported: the changing dynamics of Dalit politics. Ten days after the gruesome murder of four members of the Pasi community and the suspected rape of a girl in Prayagraj, the matter appears to be already fading from public memory. Read more
'Dead' woman gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh
The family of an elderly woman, who had died a week after her first dose of Covid vaccination, has been informed about the successful administration of the second dose of vaccine to her. The message was sent on the mobile phone of her son. Read more
Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to quit role, launch edtech start-up
Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India who moved to a bigger role at the company's headquarters in the US amid the political storm over account removals earlier this year, is reportedly leaving the microblogging platform, now under new CEO Parag Agrawal, to launch his own edtech startup. Read more
What the Modi Twitter breach tells us about hackers
Last weekend some smart alecks managed to breach the defenses of one of the most ubiquitous media platforms, access the mouthpiece of the leader of one of the world’s most populous countries, and grab the opportunity to broadcast whatever they wanted to 73 million followers. And they used it to pump cryptocurrency. Read more
Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999 per kg
A specialty tea from Assam's Dibrugarh district was on Tuesday auctioned for Rs 99,999 per kg, the “highest price” ever fetched in any tea auction in the country, an official said. Read more