DH Evening Brief: HC bars CID from coercive action against CBI in Lalan Sheikh case; Delhi schoolgirl attacked with acid
updated: Dec 14 2022, 18:54 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
No coercive action against CBI officers in Lalan Sheikh custodial death: HC to CID
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal CID not to take any coercive action against CBI officers named in a police case filed in connection with the custodial death of Lalan Sheikh, the main accused in the Rampurhat massacre. Read more
Two on bike throw 'acid' at schoolgirl in Delhi
Two bike riders attacked a 17-year-old girl with an acid-like substance near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi on Wednesday, police here said. The girl has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and more details are awaited on the state of her injury.
Maharashtra politicising border issue for past six decades: Bommai
Maharashtra has been politicising the border dispute for six decades, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters ahead of his New Delhi visit to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on border dispute, Chief Minister Bommai stated that Karnataka has not used the dispute for political gains.
Row in Maharashtra after government sets up panel on interfaith marriages
A new political issue erupted in Maharashtra after the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government set up a panel to look into issues related to interfaith marriages, which the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slammed as regressive.
Deepika's costume in 'Pathaan' song objectionable: MP home minister, says some scenes need to be 'corrected'
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday took objection to actor Deepika Padukone's costume in a song of Bollywood filmPathaanand said if certain scenes are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about its screening.
Like father, like son: Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy
Arjun Tendulkar emulated his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar by slamming a century on his Ranji Trophy debut when he scored a hundred for Goa against Rajasthan in a Group C encounter here on Wednesday. Read more
At least six people have died in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar, which led to a slanging match in the state Assembly on Wednesday between a belligerent opposition BJP and an angry Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
India seeing fall in demand for rural job programme: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
India is seeing a fall in demand for jobs under a rural employment guarantee programme, the finance minister told Parliament on Wednesday."In rural areas, the demand for MGNREGA in the recent past is coming down," saidNirmalaSitharaman, referring to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.
Tawang Clash: India's remote, undefined Himalayan border with China
Scuffles broke out last week between Chinese and Indian frontier guards at the eastern end of the long Himalayan border between the nuclear-armed Asian nations, in the first such clash since 2020.
Centre says AIIMS server attack originated from China
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that the AIIMS server attack originated from China.
WPI declined to 21-month low of 5.85% in November
The wholesale price-based inflation declined to a 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items.
