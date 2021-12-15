DH Evening Brief: December 15, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh, the decorated pilot who saved an LCA Tejas
Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash that killed 13 including CDS Bipin Rawat,succumbed to injurieson Wednesday. Read more
'Wasn't told not to give up T20I captaincy', Kohli contradicts Ganguly's claim
Virat Kohli, the India Test captain on Wednesday said that he had informed the board about his decision to quit as T20I captain just prior to the World Cup and it was "received well" and termed as "progressive" by the BCCI top brass, contradicting Sourav Ganguly's statement which suggested that the star batter was asked to reconsider his decision. Read more
Watch: Ajay Mishra hurls abuses at journalist when asked about charges on his son
MoS Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ was caught on camera while hurling abuses at a journalist on December 15. The journalist had allegedly asked MoS Mishra a question concerning the charges against his son Ashish Mishra Teni, who was involved in the Lakhinpur Kheri violence case. Watch video
RSS vows 'ghar wapsi' of Hindus who had 'converted'
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asked the Hindus to take a pledge to ensure 'ghar wapsi' of their brethren who had "converted", andmade a renewed clamor for the Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura. Bhagwat was speaking at'Hindu Mahakumbh', which began at Chitrakoot on Tuesday. Read more
Cabinet approves Rs 76,000-cr PLI scheme for semiconductor manufacturing
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 76,000 crore policy boost forsemiconductorand display manufacturing ecosystem in the country in an bid to position India as a global hub for hi-tech production. Read more
Amid protests, Kerala govt school implements unisex uniform
The introduction of gender-neutral uniform at a government school in Kerala has triggered a row with a section opposing it. Read more
Yogi Adityanath's play: What the new charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri case mean
By filing a new set of charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made the continuation of Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni in the Union Council of Ministers untenable. However, he has also attempted to strike at the central leadership of the party. Read more
No data on people injured, killed by vigilante groups, mobs or crowds in country: Centre
No separate data on people killed or injured by vigilante groups, mobs or crowds is maintained by the NCRB, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Read more
Log4j: The security flaw that freaked out the internet
Security pros say it's one of the worst computer vulnerabilities they've ever seen.
They say state-backed Chinese and Iranian hackers and rogue cryptocurrency miners have already seized on it. The Department of Homeland Security is sounding a dire alarm, ordering federal agencies to urgently eliminate the bug because it's so easily exploitable — and telling those with public-facing networks to put up firewalls if they can't be sure. The affected software is small and often undocumented. Read more
