DH Evening Brief: Nirav Modi loses bid to take extradition fight to UK SC; Congress questions PM's silence on China
updated: Dec 15 2022, 17:53 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Nirav Modi's loses bid to take extradition fight to UK Supreme Court
Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, on Thursday suffered another setback in his legal battle against his extradition as the High Court here denied him permission to appeal against the move in the UK Supreme Court.
India says air exercise not connected to border clash with China
India's air force will hold a training exercise on Thursday and Friday in the country's east but it is not connected to last week's border scuffles with China in the region, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.
'If you drink liquor, you will die': CM Nitish Kumar reiterates stand amid political slugfest over hooch tragedy
After Bihar’s hooch toll climbed to 26, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday warned that if people drink spurious liquor, they will die, as the prohibition policy of his government came under attack from left, right and centre.
DNA of Shraddha Walkar's father matches with bones retrieved from Mehrauli forest
DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest area by the Delhi Police in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case has matched with samples of her father, police sources said on Thursday.
100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, leaders walk on road to Congress revival
As the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters its 100th day Friday, Congress watchers feel it has found some answers the party had been looking for on the road to 2024 but questions remain whether it will yield electoral dividends going forward.
Musk shakes up Twitter’s legal team as he looks to cut more costs
Over the past two weeks, Elon Musk has shaken up Twitter’s legal department, disbanded a council that advised the social media company on safety issues and is continuing to take drastic steps to cut costs.
Musk appears to be gearing up for legal battles at Twitter, which he purchased in October for $44 billion, according to seven people familiar with internal conversations.
'What is Modi's compulsion to stay silent on China?' asks Congress
The Congress on Thursday accused the central government of evading a debate on India-China border face-off and asked why the Modi government has been running away from the issue.
DCW sends notice to Amazon, Flipkart over sale of acid
In the wake of an acid attack on a teenager, the Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing the sale of acid on their platform.
France train focus on Argentina as World Cup reaches climax
France and Argentina are gearing up for a heavyweight World Cup final that pits Kylian Mbappe against Lionel Messi in a hotly anticipated duel, with history on the line.
