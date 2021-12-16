DH Evening Brief: December 16, 2021

'He is a criminal': Opposition demands immediate resignation of Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur violence
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid continuous protests by opposition members led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra from the government in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Cabinet clears proposal to raise marriage age for women to 21
The Cabinet on Wednesday passed a proposal to increase the minimum age of marriage for women to bring it at par with men, from 18 to 21 years. The move comes a year after PM Narendra Modi, during his Independence Speech last year, spoke about the Centre’s intent.
Merely living together for a few days not enough for live-in relationship claim: HC
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed that merely because two adults are living together for a few days, their claim of a live-in relationship based upon a "bald averment" may not be enough to hold that they are truly in a live-in-relationship.
Byju’s in talks to go public, eyes Rs 3.65 lakh crore valuation
The online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is in advanced discussions to go public through a merger with one of Churchill Capital’s special-purpose acquisition companies, according to people familiar with the matter.
'He is a criminal': Opposition demands immediate resignation of Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur violence
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid continuous protests by opposition members led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra from the government in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Read more
Cabinet clears proposal to raise marriage age for women to 21
The Cabinet on Wednesday passed a proposal to increase the minimum age of marriage for women to bring it at par with men, from 18 to 21 years. The move comes a year after PM Narendra Modi, during his Independence Speech last year, spoke about the Centre’s intent.
Read more
Karnataka anti-conversion bill proposes 10-year jail term
Karnataka’s proposed anti-conversion bill suggested up to 10 years of imprisonment and placed the “burden of proof” on the person who facilitated the conversion on the basis of force or coercion.
Read more
In a big twist, Indrani Mukerjea says Sheena Bora alive
In a big twist into the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, her mother Indrani Mukerjea claimed that she is alive and in Kashmir.
Read more
Merely living together for a few days not enough for live-in relationship claim: HC
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed that merely because two adults are living together for a few days, their claim of a live-in relationship based upon a "bald averment" may not be enough to hold that they are truly in a live-in-relationship.
Read more
Byju’s in talks to go public, eyes Rs 3.65 lakh crore valuation
The online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is in advanced discussions to go public through a merger with one of Churchill Capital’s special-purpose acquisition companies, according to people familiar with the matter.
Read more
Portion of Bengaluru's JC Road caves in forming 8-feet-deep hole
A portion of the busy Jayachamarajendra (JC) Road in the central business district of Bengaluru caved in on Thursday gripping the motorists and local residents in a panic.
Read more
In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021
Here we take a look at the top 10 World’s most admired Men, according to YouGov’s international survey this year.
Read more