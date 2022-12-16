DH Evening Brief: India slams Pakistan FM for 'uncivilised' attacks on Modi; Teacher throws student from first floor of Delhi school
DH Evening Brief: India slams Pakistan FM for 'uncivilised' attacks on Modi; Teacher throws student from first floor of Delhi school
updated: Dec 16 2022, 18:19 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'New low even for Pakistan': MEA on Pakistan minister's remark on Modi
India slammed Pakistan minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it is a "new low" for the country which "glorifies Osama Bin Laden and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafeez Saeed, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim."
Bihar hooch tragedy rocks both Houses of legislature; toll rises to 30
The Saran hooch tragedy toll rose to 30 on Friday, the biggest since Bihar went dry more than six years ago, and it continued to cast a shadow on the state legislature where BJP members disrupted proceedings in both Houses before staging a Raj Bhavan march.
10 years of Nirbhaya: Conviction rate in crimes against women just 26.5% in India
The horrificNirbhaya rape case in Delhi a decade ago brought in sharp focus on crimes against women and their safety. People mobilised to shake awake a complacent establishment, and several task forces, funds and schemes came into existence. Whether these measures bore success, is a different story. However, ten years on, the country’s legal books paint a morbid picture of crime against women. Read more
Aftab Poonawala moves Delhi court seeking bail in Shraddha Walkar murder case
Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangulating his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, moved a court here on Friday seeking bail, his lawyer said.
The seventh edition of the annual trends report released by food delivery app Swiggy 'How India Swiggy'd 2022'revealed that a Bengaluru user spent a whopping Rs 16.6 lakh buying groceries and essentials on the platform's Instamart,the most by a single user. Read more
Gill, Pujara hit tons as India declare 2nd innings at 258/2, set 513-run target for Bangladesh
India set Bangladesh a massive victory target of 512 after declaring their second innings at 258 for 2, riding on maiden Test hundred from young Shubman Gill and the 19th ton from veteran Cheteshwar Pujara on third day of the opening match of the series.
World's largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin
An aquarium in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday, prompting around 100 emergency responders to rush to the scene at an inner-city leisure complex, emergency services said.
Teacher hits Class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from first floor of Delhi school
A class 5 student was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of theschoolbuilding by her teacher who has subsequently been detained, police said on Friday.
