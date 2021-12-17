DH Evening Brief: December 17, 2021

Anyone looking for small mercies can seek solace from the fact that Virat Kohli came to know of his removal as India's ODI skipper first-hand from the chairman of the national selection panel. Chetan Sharma might have conveyed his committee's decision off-handedly and as an afterthought ahead of a selection meeting to pick the Test squad for South Africa, but Kohli was at least accorded a privilege two of his predecessors weren't.
No corruption allegation has surfaced against Modi government: Shah
While addressing a gathering at 94th Annual General Body Meeting of FICCI, Home Minister Amit Shah on December 17 said, “Even critics would agree that the country has seen a lot of changes in the last 7 years. No allegation of corruption has surfaced against our government. There could have been some wrong decisions but no one can say that our intention was wrong.”
Trouble in paradise: What is the controversy around India's ODI captain swap
When Virat Kohli sat down to take questions from media persons on Thursday, there were many concerns in the Indian cricket team to unwrap. The latest was rumours of the star batter's absence from the ODI series in South Africa, where Rohit Sharma is leading the home side. However, as Kohli answered questions, it became increasingly clear that he wouldplay. "I was and am always available," he noted.
US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uighur rights
The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uighur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker.
'I am sorry, let’s end this here': Ex-Karnataka Speaker apologises for 'enjoy rape' remark
A day after he courted controversy over his remarks on rape, formerKarnataka Speaker and senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar issued an apology on the floor of the House on Friday.
Shame that even Ganguly cannot change BCCI's ways
Modi government treating EC as subservient tool: Congress leader Surjewala
The Congress on Friday hit out at the government, alleging that it was treating the Election Commission as its "subservient tool".
India's Omicron count crosses 100-mark; variant detected in 11 states
Number of Omicron casesin India has crossed 100-mark, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, informed on Friday. So far, 101 cases ofOmicron variant have been detectedin 11 states.
