DH Evening Brief: December 18, 2021

At Shahjahanpur, PM Modi invokes Baba Vishwanath, Ram Temple; says 'UP+Yogi = UPYogi'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday again invoked Lord Shiva, Ram Temple and Ganga and accused his rivals of being opposed to the country's 'heritage,' as he heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the people of the state found him 'UPYogi' (useful).
Surging Covid-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021
US officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.
Kim Jong Un’s decade in power: Starvation, repression and brutal rule – just like his father and grandfather
By the grim metric of fatalities in the first 10 years of a dictator’s rule, Kim Jong Un has yet to match the records set by his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, or father, Kim Jong Il – the two tyrants who reigned by terror in North Korea before him.
At Shahjahanpur, PM Modi invokes Baba Vishwanath, Ram Temple; says 'UP+Yogi = UPYogi'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday again invoked Lord Shiva, Ram Temple and Ganga and accused his rivals of being opposed to the country's 'heritage,' as he heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the people of the state found him 'UPYogi' (useful).
Read More
Karnataka reports 6 more Omicron cases; 2 new Covid clusters in Dakshina Kannada
Two new Covid-19 clusters have been reported ateducational institutions in Karnataka'sDakshina Kannada district.
Read More
Yogi 'un-upyogi' for UP, says Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “useless” or "unupyogi", citing incidents of crimes against Dalits and women under his rule.
Read More
Surging Covid-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021
US officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.
Read More
Top 10 trending food items of 2021: How many have you tried?
Here is a list of the top 10 most trending food searches around the world in 2021, according to Google's year-end report. Have any of your favourites made the cut?
See more here
Kim Jong Un’s decade in power: Starvation, repression and brutal rule – just like his father and grandfather
By the grim metric of fatalities in the first 10 years of a dictator’s rule, Kim Jong Un has yet to match the records set by his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, or father, Kim Jong Il – the two tyrants who reigned by terror in North Korea before him.
Read More
Sangolli Rayanna's statue vandalised in Belagavi
Miscreants vandalised the statue of Sangolli Rayanna installed at Kanakdas Colony in Angol suburb in the early hours of Saturday. The incident came to light at dawn.
Read More
Income Tax dept raids residence of Samajwadi Party’s National Secretary
An Income Tax raid is under way at the residence of National Secretary and Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party (SP), Rajeev Rai on December 18.
Watch here
Explosion in Pakistan's Karachi kills 12, many others injured: Report
At least 12 people were killed and several more injured Saturday by a gas blast in Pakistan's port city of Karachi, police said.
Read More