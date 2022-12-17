DH Evening Brief: BJP burns effigies of Bilawal Bhutto; SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea to review release of convicts
DH Evening Brief: BJP burns effigies of Bilawal Bhutto; SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea to review release of convicts
updated: Dec 17 2022, 17:57 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BJP protests against Bilawal's remarks, burns effigies
The BJP held nationwide protests on Saturday against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling party sought to rally support over the issue.
SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea to review judgement under which rapists released
The Supreme Court has dismissed a review plea by Bilkis Bano against May 13, 2022 judgement which allowed the Gujarat government to decide upon remission of life terms convicts in the gang rape and murder case of her family members during 2002 Gujarat riots.
'Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress,' says BJP
The BJP launched a fierce attack on Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for his remark that Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh and said the Congress should immediately expel him from the party.
Nitish Kumar alone can't make prohibition successful: Akhilesh Kumar Singh
Earlier this month, Congress appointed Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh as its Bihar state president. A former Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh government, Singh is known for his organisational skills. He spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on Congress’ prospects in the state and the troubles faced by the government led by Nitish Kumar.
FIFA World Cup: France battle to stop spread of virus ahead of final with Argentina
Didier Deschamps said Saturday that France were taking "as many precautions as possible" to stop the spread of a virus that is threatening their preparations for their World Cup final showdown with Argentina.
MVA allies take out massive 'Halla Bol' protest march against Eknath Shinde government
Nearly six months out of power in Maharashtra, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Saturday staged a massive show of strength in Mumbai giving a call to remove Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation on its stand on multiple issues including the boundary dispute with Karnataka.
India's AlcoBev apex body concerned about high taxation
The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), the apex body of the premium AlcoBev sector, has expressed concern on the high taxation on the industry, claiming that it is threatening the future of the beverages market.
President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from the commanders of his armed forces on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed during a visit to the operation's headquarters, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife in Delhi
Following a spat with his wife, a 30-year-old man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first-floor terrace of a building in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area under the influence of alcohol and then jumped off it, police said on Saturday.
