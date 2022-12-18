DH Evening Brief: Modi must answer on border issue, says Cong; World Cup of firsts ends with clash of titans

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India? Kejriwal asks
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the recent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, asking it to show "some courage and respect" for the country's soldiers.
Amid Twitter chaos, Koo offers to migrate historic tweets to escape 'intellectual assassination'
Koo -- the Made-in-India rival of Twitter -- has offered to migrate all historic tweets of any Twitter user willing to shift to its platform that will continue to not charge users for verification badge, its co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.
Bill to replace SC/ST quota ordinance to be introduced in K'taka legislature session
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the Bill to replace the SC/ST reservation ordinance is one among a set of draft laws to be introduced in the legislature session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.
AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks information on China, Hong Kong-based IP address
The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit has written to CBI seeking details from Interpol about the IP addresses of email IDs from China and Hong Kong in connection with its probe into the AIIMS server attack case, officials said on Sunday.
No infighting within Himachal Congress, 'conflict' was for CM post: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
There is no infighting within the Himachal Pradesh Congress and the "conflict" was only for chief ministership as there were three-four claimants, newly sworn-in CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said, adding if something were wrong, there would have been a "Rajasthan-like situation".
Reliance to take on ITC, Patanjali, Tata, Adani with FMCG brand 'Independence'
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance will rival FMCG food businesses of ITC, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Adani Wilmar with launch of brand 'Independence' for staples, processed foods, beverages and other daily essentials, analysts said.
Coal is here to stay despite India's ambitious renewable energy goals
Coal is dirty -- it makes up for 40 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, its mining wreaks havoc on the environment and burning it produces pollutants like mercury which are linked to acid rain and particulate matter that causes respiratory illnesses. But the war in Ukraine has caused a mini-energy crisis globally, pushing its use to record levels this year.
PM Modi, not Rajnath Singh, must answer on border issue in Parliament: Congress
Asking him to break his silence on China, the Congress on Sunday said Narendra Modi has become the first Prime Minister of the country who runs away from a debate on Chinese aggression towards India.
World Cup of firsts ends with clash of titans
There is no new name on the trophy and many of football's global superstars are taking their final bow but the most controversial World Cup in history will be remembered as a tournament of firsts.
After this year's IPO slump, bankers wary of 2023 relief
Initial public offerings are heading for their longest drought since the global financial crisis — and bankers don’t expect a revival anytime soon.
Nitish Kumar's aide hits back at BJP over ex gratia to Saran hooch death victims
JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday termed as “irresponsible”, the BJP’s demand for ex gratia to family members of Saran hooch tragedy in Bihar.
