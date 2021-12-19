DH Evening Brief: December 19, 2021

One more beaten to death for alleged sacrilege attempt in Punjab
A day after a man was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another person was killed for allegedly disrespecting 'Nishan Sahib' (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara here on Sunday morning.
Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha, Kerala after SDPI leader, BJP functionary killed
In suspected incidents of political revenge, two political leaders were murdered in Alappuzha district of Kerala in the span of ten hours. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders in the district, considering the tense situation.
'Yogi listens to the recordings': Akhilesh Yadav alleges SP leaders' phones being tapped by UP government
A day after Income Tax raids were conducted at the homes of Samajwadi Party (SP) members' homes across Uttar Pradesh, party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of "tapping" his and other senior SP leaders' phones.
In Congress, Jaipur rally makes rebels fall in step
Notwithstanding the multiple divisions in the Opposition camp ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Congress held a massive national rally in Jaipur on December 12. The event was significant enough for the party that Congress president Sonia Gandhi travelled to Jaipur to enthuse the party rank and file despite her ill-health.
Golden Temple lynching: Dark days could revisit Punjab
That sacrilege inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple could snowball into an election issue seems a foregone conclusion. Sample the narrative of the Congress in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections in Punjab.
The world wants more lithium but doesn’t want more mines
Prices for lithium, the building block of electric-vehicle batteries, shot to a record this year, amplifying concerns there won’t be enough of the metal to fuel the switch away from combustion engines. In that climate, now should be a prime time to build a mine.
