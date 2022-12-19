DH Evening Brief: Countries agree historic deal to protect nature; Poll shows 57.5% want Musk to step down as Twitter chief
updated: Dec 19 2022, 19:15 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Historic biodiversity deal approved at COP15 summit in Canada
After four years of fractious talks, nearly 200 countries, including India, approved a historic Paris-style deal on Monday to protect and reverse dangerous loss to global biodiversity following an intense final session of negotiations at the UN COP15 summit here in Canada. Read more
Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
Twitter users voted in a poll for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform, in a backlash against the billionaire less than two months after he took over.
Savarkar portrait unveiled in K'taka Assembly amid row
Seven life-size portraits, including that of Hindu nationalistV D Savarkar, were unveiled in theAssembly hall of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudhaon Monday.Read more
We are with Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi: Shinde-Fadnavis govt
Amid the raging Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government reiterated its commitment to the cause of the Marathi-speaking people in the disputed areas and urged political parties not to politicise the issue.
Our jawans don't deserve such language: EAM slams Opposition in Parliament
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed Congress in the Lok Sabha for its criticism of the government's handling of the Tawang clash.
Amethi is Gandhi family's seat, Smriti Irani only does 'latke jhatke' and goes away: Cong leader
Amethi is certainly Gandhi family's seat andwill remain so, Congress leader Ajay Rai has said, adding that Smriti Irani is only a temporary presence in the constituency.
'Hindi won't help in US': Rahul backs English education for poor, slams BJP's 'prejudice'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of being prejudiced against English, saying that the saffron party leaders don't want English to be taught in schools.
Law must not be used as tool to harass accused, says Supreme Court
The law must not be used as a tool to harass the accused and courts must always ensure that frivolous cases do not "pervert" its sacrosanct nature, the Supreme Court has said.
Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup
Rasheed celebrated Argentina's World Cup win singing and dancing with dozens of other South Asian workers with a double landmark on his mind. Sunday was also International Migrants Day.
