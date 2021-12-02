DH Evening Brief: December 2, 2021

India's first two cases of Omicron found in Karnataka
India has detected its first two cases of the new Omicron Coronavirus variant in Karnataka, the health ministry said on Thursday. "All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested," the health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing. Read more
Maharashtra issues new guidelines for air travel in wake of Omicron
In the wake of theglobal scare of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the state has said that international passengers from 'high-risk' countries - South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe, will be deplaned on priority and they will undergo a mandatory RT-PCRtest and will have to be in institutional quarantine for sevendays. Read more
'Not divine right of individual': Prashant Kishor takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi
A day after Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee declared that “there is no UPA”, political strategist Prashant Kishorstated that while the “idea” and “space” the Congress party puts forward is important for a strong opposition (to the ruling BJP), the party’s leadership is not the “divine right” for leading Opposition’s leadership.Read more
DH Deciphers | Can an RT-PCR test detect Omicron?
The heavily mutated Covid variant Omicron has shown signs that some RT-PCR test kits may not be able to detect it. But this strength of the virus could also be its Achilles' heel because it could potentially mean that some other RT-PCR test kits could be capable of detecting who has been infected with this new variant. Read more
After Supreme Court rap, Delhi shuts all schools till further orders
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said physical classes in schools in the national capital will be suspended from Friday till further orders in view of an increase in the air pollution levels. Read more
Omicron scare lengthens queues for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka
Among those turning up for vaccinations are scores of ordinary people asking about booster shots, officials said, adding, however, that data also shows that those who had never taken vaccine are also coming forward for the shot. Read more
Liquor bottles on Bihar Assembly premises: Tejashwi Yadav alleges administration failure

After empty liquor bottles were found on the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on December 1 said that the incident reveals the failure of the administration in enforcing liquor prohibition. Watch video
In Pics | Countries where Omicron cases have been detected
The new coronavirus variant, Omicron, has reportedly been found in nearly two dozen countries. Here we list the places reporting Omicron (B.1.1.529) SARS-CoV-2 Variant cases as of December 2. Read more
Chaos at Bengaluru airport as international passengers line up for mandatory Covid tests
Chaos and confusion reigned at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Wednesday, the first day of the union government’s revised guidelines for inbound overseas passengers. Read more
Bihar, UP among seven states to be administered ZyCoV-D vaccine first
A total of seven States - Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and,West Bengal - have been identified by the Union Health Ministry where ZyCoV-D vaccine will be used initially. Read more
