DH Evening Brief: Anti-Brahmin slogans on JNU walls trigger row; 7 die as part of mine collapses in Chhattisgarh

  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 16:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    Anti-Brahmin slogans on JNU campus walls, probe ordered

    In view of anti-Brahmins slogans on the walls of the JNU campus by students threatening the community, a Delhi-based advocate has filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West).

    Seven killed as part of limestone mine collapses in Chhattisgarh village

    Seven persons were killed after some portion of a limestone mine collapsed on them at their village in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. The deceased included six women, they said.

    Don't need lectures on democracy: Envoy Kamboj as India assumes UNSC presidency

    India does not need to be told what to do on democracy, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has asserted.

    Ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare

    Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports in Australian media said.

    Nora Fatehi draws flak for holding Indian flag upside down at FIFA

    Actor Nora Fatehi, who performed at the FIFA fan fest event, drewflak for holding the Indian flag upside down.

    Mehrauli murder: Aftab Poonawala's polygraph, narco answers same

    The answers thatAftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar's murder, gave in his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and during the police interrogation are the same, police sources said on Friday.

    Maruti Suzuki to hike prices from January

    The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will increase prices of its models with effect from next month.

    Dwayne Bravo ends IPL playing career, appointed bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings

    Fast-bowling all-rounder and T20 stalwart Dwayne Bravo on Friday ended his IPL playing career and signed up with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, who he represented from 2011-15 and 2018-22, as their bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023.

    Gujarat polls: Prestige battle on in minority and Dalit-dominated Danilimda seat

    An intense battle of prestige is on between the BJP and the Congress over the control of the minority and Dalit-dominated Danilimda Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, which the saffron party has never won since the seat came into existence a decade back.

    Kanye West's Twitter account suspended for 'incitement to violence'

    Twitter Inc on Friday suspended Kanye West's account again, just two months after it was reinstated, after its owner Elon Musk said he had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

    Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California

    Gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the brutal murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, is learnt to have been detained in California by the US authorities.