DH Evening Brief: China's crematoriums 'packed' as Covid cases soar; Eshwarappa claims Bommai has assured to make him minister again
DH Evening Brief: China's crematoriums 'packed' as Covid cases soar; Eshwarappa claims Bommai has assured to make him minister again
updated: Dec 20 2022, 17:00 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
China's crematoriums struggle as Covid cases soar
Crematoriums across China toldAFPTuesday they were straining to deal with an influx of bodies, as the country battles a wave of Covid cases that authorities have admitted is impossible to track. Read more
Eshwarappa claims Bommai has assured to make him minister again
Sulking KarnatakaBJPlegislator K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday claimedChief Minister Basavaraj Bommaihas assured to make him a minister soon. Read more
'What did maafi maangne waale do for freedom?' Kharge defends remark amid BJP backlash
Even as a row erupted in both Houses in Parliament over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against the BJP, the leader of the Opposition stood by his stand and said, "What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle. Read more
Mahatma had spoken about disbanding Cong, Rahul is getting that done: Pralhad Joshi
Keeping up with his jibes against the Congress, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said, "Mahatma Gandhi had once spoken of disbanding Congress. Rahul Gandhi is going ahead to get that done soon." Read more
Woman kills husband, sleeps next to his body in Uttar Pradesh
In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband after the couple had a fight and then slept next to his body. Read more
Odisha: Ambulance driver pulls up to have a drink, serves peg to patient
Drink your way to health seemed to have been the motto of an ambulance driver in this tiny town near the coast, who stopped his vehicle on the way to a hospital and offered his injured passenger a peg, while pouring himself another. Read more
Kota suicides: Why mental health of teens needs to be medical priority
There is a heart-wrenching moment in the 2009 blockbuster movie3 Idiots, when Joy Lobo, a final-year student at the engineering institute, hangs himself because he is late in completing his project and the principal tells him flatly that he will fail to graduate as a result. "I quit," he writes, and chooses death rather than face academic ignominy and the shattering of his dreams for the future. Read more
Delhi L-G wants AAP to pay Rs 97 crore for political advertisements
Delhi Lieutenant GovernorV K Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from theAam Aadmi Partyfor political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, official sources said on Tuesday. Read more
50 years since Apollo 17, the Moon looks closer than ever
On Dec. 14, 50 years ago, two men woke up on humanity’s last day on the moon. Nobody would be back to the moon anytime soon. Plans for additional Apollo missions had been scrapped two years earlier, in 1970. A few minutes before their scheduled wake-up time, two NASA astronauts, Eugene A. Cernan and Harrison Schmitt, called home from Apollo 17’s smelly, dust-strewn lunar module to croon “Good morning to you” down to Earth. Read more
China's crematoriums struggle as Covid cases soar
Crematoriums across China toldAFPTuesday they were straining to deal with an influx of bodies, as the country battles a wave of Covid cases that authorities have admitted is impossible to track. Read more
Eshwarappa claims Bommai has assured to make him minister again
Sulking KarnatakaBJPlegislator K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday claimedChief Minister Basavaraj Bommaihas assured to make him a minister soon. Read more
'What did maafi maangne waale do for freedom?' Kharge defends remark amid BJP backlash
Even as a row erupted in both Houses in Parliament over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against the BJP, the leader of the Opposition stood by his stand and said, "What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle. Read more
Mahatma had spoken about disbanding Cong, Rahul is getting that done: Pralhad Joshi
Keeping up with his jibes against the Congress, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said, "Mahatma Gandhi had once spoken of disbanding Congress. Rahul Gandhi is going ahead to get that done soon." Read more
Woman kills husband, sleeps next to his body in Uttar Pradesh
In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband after the couple had a fight and then slept next to his body. Read more
Odisha: Ambulance driver pulls up to have a drink, serves peg to patient
Drink your way to health seemed to have been the motto of an ambulance driver in this tiny town near the coast, who stopped his vehicle on the way to a hospital and offered his injured passenger a peg, while pouring himself another. Read more
Kota suicides: Why mental health of teens needs to be medical priority
There is a heart-wrenching moment in the 2009 blockbuster movie3 Idiots, when Joy Lobo, a final-year student at the engineering institute, hangs himself because he is late in completing his project and the principal tells him flatly that he will fail to graduate as a result. "I quit," he writes, and chooses death rather than face academic ignominy and the shattering of his dreams for the future. Read more
Delhi L-G wants AAP to pay Rs 97 crore for political advertisements
Delhi Lieutenant GovernorV K Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from theAam Aadmi Partyfor political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, official sources said on Tuesday. Read more
50 years since Apollo 17, the Moon looks closer than ever
On Dec. 14, 50 years ago, two men woke up on humanity’s last day on the moon. Nobody would be back to the moon anytime soon. Plans for additional Apollo missions had been scrapped two years earlier, in 1970. A few minutes before their scheduled wake-up time, two NASA astronauts, Eugene A. Cernan and Harrison Schmitt, called home from Apollo 17’s smelly, dust-strewn lunar module to croon “Good morning to you” down to Earth. Read more