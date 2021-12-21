DH Evening Brief: December 21, 2021

Karnataka govt imposes restrictions on New Year celebrations
Amid Omicron threat,the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced restrictions on the celebration of New Year 2022. However, there will not be any restrictions on Christmas celebrations and prayer meetings at Churches. Read more
Rajya Sabha passes electoral reforms bill, Opposition stages walkout
Parliament passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, on Tuesday with Rajya Sabha approving it through voice vote amid a walkout by the Opposition. Read more
Covishield jab protection wanes after 3 months: Lancet
The protection offered by the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine Covishielddeclines after three months of receiving two doses, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet. Read more
Why this photo triggered a political slugfest in UP
A seemingly innocuous photo clicked at a wedding reception attended by leaders from different political parties has triggered a political slugfest in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Read more
Buying influence: How China manipulates Facebook and Twitter
Flood global social media with fake accounts used to advance an authoritarian agenda. Make them look real and grow their numbers of followers. Seek out online critics of the state — and find out who they are and where they live. Read more
I felt like I was being thrown under the bus: Ashwin recalls a Shastri remark that crushed him
India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin has revealed that he felt like he was being "thrown under the bus" after a remark by former head coach Ravi Shastri left him "crushed" during a torrid phase in his career when he contemplated retirement multiple times. Read more
'Frivolous, political': Kerala HC fines Rs 1L for plea to remove PM's photo on vaccine certificate
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from Covid-19 vaccination certificates and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner by terming the petition as "frivolous", being "politically motivated" and a "publicity interest litigation". Read more
Karnataka Police to recruit transgender persons
The Karnataka government has called for applications by transgender candidates for the recruitments in the state police department for the first time. Read more
