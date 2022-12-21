DH Evening Brief: 3 cases of Omicron subvariant, driving China's Covid surge, detected in India; 8 students die in Manipur bus accident
DH Evening Brief: 3 cases of Omicron subvariant, driving China's Covid surge, detected in India; 8 students die in Manipur bus accident
updated: Dec 21 2022, 17:49 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's Covid surge, detected in India
Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far, official sources said Wednesday. Read more
8 students die as school bus overturns in Manipur's Noney
At least eight school students died and some others were injured after the bus they were travelling in for their annual study tour met with an accident in Manipur's Noneydistrict on Wednesday morning. Read more
Centre steps up Covid surveillance, urges wearing masks in crowded places
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country in view of a sudden spurt in cases in some parts of the world, and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. Read more
Flyers may soon not be required to take out electronic devices at airports for scanning
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has recommended installation of scanners based on computer tomography technology at airports whereby passengers will not be required to take out electronic devices from their hand baggage before going through the scanner. Read more
Don't need permission; like China entered India, we will also march into Karnataka: Raut amid Belagavi row
Intensifying the attack against the Karnataka government, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that they didn't need any "permission" to enter Karnataka and they will enter, 'just like China' has been crossing into Indian territory. Read more
Private cryptocurrencies can cause next financial crisis if allowed to grow, warns RBI Governor
Pressing for the prohibition of instruments like Bitcoin, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday warned that the next financial crisis can be triggered by private cryptocurrencies, if such speculative instruments are allowed to grow. Read more
Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone
A video has gone viral on social media that shows how Rahul Gandhi pushed aside the hand of a Congress worker who was seen attempting to take a selfie with him. Watch video
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Mandaviya to Rahul
Citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over spread of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed. Read more
Messi's World Cup post beats egg to become most-liked on Instagram
Lionel Messi set yet another record on Tuesday after his Instagram post celebrating Argentina's World Cup win became the most-liked on the platform, breaking a nearly four-year-old record held by a photo of an egg. Read more
In Pics | A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru
Bengaluru is often called the Silicon valley of India. However, it should also be called the exhibition capital. From award nights, film festivals, flower shows to exhibitions, the city keeps its people going with its offering of events. The much-awaited 48th annual cake show kicked off in the city on December 16, featuring some amazing cakes with some of the finest craftsmanship and thoughtful. Watch these amazing (and edible) artistic impressions! See pics
3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's Covid surge, detected in India
Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far, official sources said Wednesday. Read more
8 students die as school bus overturns in Manipur's Noney
At least eight school students died and some others were injured after the bus they were travelling in for their annual study tour met with an accident in Manipur's Noneydistrict on Wednesday morning. Read more
Centre steps up Covid surveillance, urges wearing masks in crowded places
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country in view of a sudden spurt in cases in some parts of the world, and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. Read more
Flyers may soon not be required to take out electronic devices at airports for scanning
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has recommended installation of scanners based on computer tomography technology at airports whereby passengers will not be required to take out electronic devices from their hand baggage before going through the scanner. Read more
Don't need permission; like China entered India, we will also march into Karnataka: Raut amid Belagavi row
Intensifying the attack against the Karnataka government, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that they didn't need any "permission" to enter Karnataka and they will enter, 'just like China' has been crossing into Indian territory. Read more
Private cryptocurrencies can cause next financial crisis if allowed to grow, warns RBI Governor
Pressing for the prohibition of instruments like Bitcoin, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday warned that the next financial crisis can be triggered by private cryptocurrencies, if such speculative instruments are allowed to grow. Read more
Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone
A video has gone viral on social media that shows how Rahul Gandhi pushed aside the hand of a Congress worker who was seen attempting to take a selfie with him. Watch video
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Mandaviya to Rahul
Citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over spread of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed. Read more
Messi's World Cup post beats egg to become most-liked on Instagram
Lionel Messi set yet another record on Tuesday after his Instagram post celebrating Argentina's World Cup win became the most-liked on the platform, breaking a nearly four-year-old record held by a photo of an egg. Read more
In Pics | A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru
Bengaluru is often called the Silicon valley of India. However, it should also be called the exhibition capital. From award nights, film festivals, flower shows to exhibitions, the city keeps its people going with its offering of events. The much-awaited 48th annual cake show kicked off in the city on December 16, featuring some amazing cakes with some of the finest craftsmanship and thoughtful. Watch these amazing (and edible) artistic impressions! See pics