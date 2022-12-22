DH Evening Brief: Karnataka makes masks mandatory in closed spaces; BJP suspends Jan Aakrosh Yatra amid global rise in Covid cases
DH Evening Brief: Karnataka makes masks mandatory in closed spaces; BJP suspends Jan Aakrosh Yatra amid global rise in Covid cases
updated: Dec 22 2022, 19:54 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Covid-19: Karnataka makes masks mandatory in closed spaces
Karnataka on Thursday said it has decided to make face masks mandatory in closed spaces, even those that are not air-conditioned. Read more
BJP suspends 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in view of global rise in Covid-19 cases
The BJP has suspended its "Jan Aakrosh Yatra" in Rajasthan in view of a rising number of coronavirus cases globally, party general secretary Arun Singh said on Thursday. Read more
Karnataka Assembly passes resolution on border row with Maharashtra, vows to protect state's interests
Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state's interests. The unanimous resolution condemned the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra. Read more
Explained: What is Covid variant BF.7 and how severe will it be in India?
The recent surge of Covid-19 across China, which has left the World Health Organisation "very concerned" and revived fears across the globe, including in India, is due to the highly transmissible Omicron strain BF.7, the main variant spreading in Beijing. Read more
Four Oscar shortlist entries for India, including 'Chhello Show' and 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'
India has four entries, including one for 'Chhello Show'for best international film and 'Naatu Naatu'from the blockbuster RRRin the music (original song) categories, in the Oscars shortlist announced on Thursday. Read more
China is likely seeing 1 mn Covid cases & 5,000 deaths a day
China is likely experiencing 1 million Covid infections and 5,000 virus deaths every day as it grapples with what is expected to be the biggest outbreak the world has ever seen, according to a new analysis. Read more
Karnataka govt supports in SC trial of man in marital rape case
The Karnataka government has supported in the Supreme Court the trial of a man in a marital rape case saying the state high court has considered all related questions of law, amid a raging debate on whether to do away with a section in law that decriminalises rapre by a husband.Read more
Centre coming up with excuses to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Rahul Gandhi on Covid warning
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the government is coming up with "excuses" to stop the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to him to consider suspending the march if Covid protocols could not be followed. Read more
17:23
At minus 5.5 degree Celsius, Srinagar records season's coldest night Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/at-minus-55-degree-celsius-srinagar-records-seasons-coldest-night-1174099.html
The minimum temperature plummeted further in Kashmir with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season at minus 5.5 degree Celsius on Thursday, the second day of 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day severe period of winter. Read more
17:04
India, China held constructive dialogue: Joint statement on fresh talks on eastern Ladakh row
India and China held a fresh round of high-level military talks on December 20 with a focus on resolving the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh, a joint statement said on Thursday. Read more
