DH Evening Brief: 16 Army personnel die in Sikkim bus accident; Centre approves Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine
updated: Dec 23 2022, 18:32 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
16 Army jawans die after bus falls into gorge in North Sikkim
Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday when their vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn, the Army said. Read more
Centre approves Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine, to be included in vaccination programme
Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above and is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening, official sources said. Read more
Sam Curran becomes costliest buy at IPL auction, fetches Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings
England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings here. Read more
Centre plans to make Covid report must for select nations
India is planning to make a Covid-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases, the country's health minister said during an interview with broadcasterNewsXon Friday. Read more
No discussion on Tawang clash as Winter Session ends
The Winter Session of Parliament concluded on Friday, six days ahead of schedule, with opposition members forcing repeated adjournments in the final days over their demand for a discussion on the border issue with China. Read more
'Local leaders need to ask if Belagavi really belongs to Karnataka,' says BJP MLA
In an awkward moment for the ruling BJP, the party’s Belgaum Dakshin MLA Abhay Patil expressed deep resentment in the Assemblyover the government’s ‘ignorance’ towards the development of the border district, especially in creating jobs. Read more
Celebrity deaths 2022: Famous people we lost this year (See pics)
As we draw closer to the end of the year, we remember some of the famous personalities we lost in 2022. See pics
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj released from Nepal jail, set to be deported to France
Sobhraj, 78, was released from the Central Prison here and handed over to the immigration authorities to process his travel documents, officials said. Read more
States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of Covid-dedicated facilities
States and Union territories will undertake a mock drill across all health facilities on Tuesday to ensure the operational readiness of the Covid-dedicated facilities, with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources. Read more
Messi's face to be on Argentine money after World Cup win?
Lionel Messi's return to Argentina after the World Cup win has been much celebrated, and now Mexican paper El Financiero has reported that the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina could put the little magician's face on the thousand peso bill. Read more
North Korea fires 'unidentified' ballistic missile: Seoul
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, the South Korean military said, the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests this year. Read more
