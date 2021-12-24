DH Evening Brief: December 24, 2021

How political parties plan to charge their campaigns with free electricity
When Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday rained power promises on Uttar Pradesh electorates, he was following a set pattern that politicians have followed across the country as a potent method to acquire power in elections.
Akhilesh Yadav rebrands himself as 'Lord Ram' in Uttar Pradesh
The BJP leaders have been raking up the incident of firing on the 'karsevaks' at Ayodhya in 1990 when Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and calling SP president Akhilesh Yadav 'anti-Hindu' in their speeches ahead of the assembly polls in the state.
Sulking Rawat to lead Congress’ Uttarakhand campaign, decision on CM face after polls
Congress on Friday brought peace in its Uttarakhand unit ahead of Assembly elections by assigning sulking Harish Rawat the leader of the poll campaign even as it stopped short of announcing him as the Chief Minister face.
Pressure mounts on India to begin boosters as Omicron spreads
India's government faces a growing clamor from business leaders and public health experts to launch a Covid-19 booster drive and begin vaccinating children as the nation braces for a surge of Omicron-fueled infections.
Mother-daughter among 4 killed in boiler blast in Vadodara factory
A four-year-old girl and three others were killed in a powerful blast of a boiler at a chemical factory located in the Vadodara GIDC area of Gujarat on Friday, which also left 11 people injured, a police official said.
'We are very sorry': Thieves from Uttar Pradesh return stolen goods with apology
Dinesh Tewari, who had taken a loan to start a welding shop near his village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district had the shock of his life when he reached his shop on Tuesday morning. The locks were broken and almost everything-welding machine, cutter and glander-was gone.
New washroom for Kerala Minister costs more than house under govt scheme
The Kerala government has sparked off controversy for sanctioning Rs 4.10 lakh for a new washroom in a minister's office when it grants only Rs 4 lakh to build a house for the poor under its "Life Mission project".
