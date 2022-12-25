DH Evening Brief: BF.7 variant may not be too serious in India; Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
DH Evening Brief: BF.7 variant may not be too serious in India; Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
updated: Dec 25 2022, 17:16 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
India develops herd immunity; BF.7 variant may not be as serious as in China: CCMB chief
The severity of BF.7 variant of coronavirus in India may not be as serious as it is currently prevailing in China as Indian have already developed "herd immunity" a top official of CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here said. Read more
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks. Read more
Mining baron Janardhana Reddy announces new party, to contest 2023 Karnataka polls
Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Sunday announced a new party named 'Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha'. With this, the leader who is an accused in illegal mining case, has cut his two-decade-old association with the BJP. Read more
Ashwin, Iyer script dramatic come-from-behind win for India in 2nd Test
A dogged 71-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin came to India's rescue as the visitors fought back from a hopeless situation to pull off a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test and clinch the series 2-0 here on Sunday. Read more
Shift Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu till situation improves in Kashmir: Azad
Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said Kashmiri Pandit employees should be temporarily shifted to Jammu till the situation improves in Kashmir. Read more
MP govt allots 4,050 hectares land for Vajpayee memorial in Gwalior
The Madhya Pradesh government has allotted 4,050 hectares of land to build a memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his birthplace Gwalior, an official said on Sunday. Read more
Unlawful conversions: Uttarakhand villagers clash with organisers of event
Villagers clashed with organisers of a event attended by Christian clerics at Devdhung in Uttarkashi district, accusing them of unlawful conversion, officials said. Read more
Surathkal murder: Hundreds pay final tributes, demand justice
A large number of people gathered, on Sunday, to pay final respect to the body of Jaleel who was stabbed to death by assailants at his shop at Krishnapura in Surathkal. Read more
Indian national shot dead in Nepal
An Indian national has been shot dead by 5 unidentified gunmen in Southern Nepal, police said on Saturday. Read more
Excessive hikes risk to India’s growth, jobs: RBI
While India isn’t at risk of a recession due to rising borrowing costs, excessive monetary tightening can expose the economy to below-potential growth that can cripple job creation and productivity, warns a rate-setter. Read more
