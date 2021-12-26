DH Evening Brief: December 26, 2021

Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28
Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that all public gatherings for new year celebrations will be prohibited. "Only 50 per centoccupancy in hotels will be allowed," he added. The rule will apply to pubs and restaurants also.
Host of changes in GST law to come into effect from January 1
The GST regime will see a host of tax rates and procedural changes coming into effect from January 1, including liability on e-commerce operators to pay tax on services provided through them by way of passenger transport or restaurant services.
UP Polls | Will the Hindutva plank trump local rivalry?
Committee to look into withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 23 chaired a meeting on the current situation in Nagaland and it was decided that a committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA in the state, Nagaland government said in a statement on Sunday.
1971 war: 50 years on, has India emerged a leader?
India this year celebrated with much fanfare the Golden Jubilee of its landmark victory over Pakistan in 1971. It was indeed an occasion worth celebrating. India’s decisive victory in 1971 had come less than a decade after it had suffered humiliation in the conflict with China in 1962 and just six years after its 1965 war with Pakistan had ended in a stalemate.
Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28
Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that all public gatherings for new year celebrations will be prohibited. "Only 50 per centoccupancy in hotels will be allowed," he added. The rule will apply to pubs and restaurants also.
Read more
Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral compass
South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his beloved "Rainbow Nation", never afraid to speak truth to power, whatever its creed or colour.
Read more
'Gap between 2nd Covid vaccine shot and precaution dose likely to be 9-12 months'
The gap between the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and the third, which is being called a "precaution dose", is likely to be nine to 12 months, official sources said on Sunday.
Read more
Host of changes in GST law to come into effect from January 1
The GST regime will see a host of tax rates and procedural changes coming into effect from January 1, including liability on e-commerce operators to pay tax on services provided through them by way of passenger transport or restaurant services.
Read more
UP Polls | Will the Hindutva plank trump local rivalry?
Committee to look into withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 23 chaired a meeting on the current situation in Nagaland and it was decided that a committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA in the state, Nagaland government said in a statement on Sunday.
Read more
1971 war: 50 years on, has India emerged a leader?
India this year celebrated with much fanfare the Golden Jubilee of its landmark victory over Pakistan in 1971. It was indeed an occasion worth celebrating. India’s decisive victory in 1971 had come less than a decade after it had suffered humiliation in the conflict with China in 1962 and just six years after its 1965 war with Pakistan had ended in a stalemate.
Read more