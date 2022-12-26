DH Evening Brief: New Covid curbs for New Year celebration in K'taka; Tunisha Sharma case accused says Shraddha murder reason for break-up
DH Evening Brief: New Covid curbs for New Year celebration in K'taka; Tunisha Sharma case accused says Shraddha murder reason for break-up
updated: Dec 26 2022, 17:23 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Karnataka: New Year celebrations must end by 1 am; masks compulsory even in schools
Amid alarm over Covid-19 cases and New Year parties around the corner, Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday announced that masks will be compulsory even indoors and all celebrations must end by 1 am.
Shraddha Walkar murder forced break-up: Sheezan to cops
Amid the ongoing investigation into television actor Tunisha Sharma's death, the main accused — her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan — has reportedly told the police that he decided to end his relationship with her after the Mehrauli murder case came to light.
'The ICU is full': Medical staff on frontline of China's Covid fight say hospitals are overwhelmed
It is by far the country's biggest outbreak since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan three years ago. Beijing government hospitals and crematoriums also have been struggling this month amid heavy demand.
Declare disputed areas like Belagavi UTs until SC decides: Uddhav on Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said in the state Legislative Council that the central government should declare "Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra" areas as a Union Territory.
Bommai to travel to Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion and poll preparations with BJP high command
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he will be travelling to New Delhi later in the day to discuss with the BJP's national leadership cabinet expansion and preparations for the 2023 Assembly polls. He did not rule out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, maintaining that things will be known after the meeting.
'Brahmastra', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and 'Darlings' lead IIFA nominations
The nominations for the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards, popularly known as IIFA, were announced on Monday. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darlings and are leading the pack with ten, five and five nominations, respectively.
