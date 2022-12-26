DH Evening Brief: New Covid curbs for New Year celebration in K'taka; Tunisha Sharma case accused says Shraddha murder reason for break-up

  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 17:23 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    Karnataka: New Year celebrations must end by 1 am; masks compulsory even in schools

    Amid alarm over Covid-19 cases and New Year parties around the corner, Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday announced that masks will be compulsory even indoors and all celebrations must end by 1 am.

    Shraddha Walkar murder forced break-up: Sheezan to cops

    Amid the ongoing investigation into television actor Tunisha Sharma's death, the main accused — her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan — has reportedly told the police that he decided to end his relationship with her after the Mehrauli murder case came to light.

    'The ICU is full': Medical staff on frontline of China's Covid fight say hospitals are overwhelmed

    It is by far the country's biggest outbreak since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan three years ago. Beijing government hospitals and crematoriums also have been struggling this month amid heavy demand.

    Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in NCR from Tuesday of full-cream, toned, double-toned variants

    Mother Dairy has decided to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR market with effect from Tuesday, citing rise in input costs.

    Adani effect propels India stocks past most world markets in 2022

    India is set to rank among this year’s best-performing major stock markets globally, overcoming concerns about higher interest rates and an economic slowdown that has mired peers.

    Declare disputed areas like Belagavi UTs until SC decides: Uddhav on Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue

    Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said in the state Legislative Council that the central government should declare "Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra" areas as a Union Territory.

    Bommai to travel to Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion and poll preparations with BJP high command

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he will be travelling to New Delhi later in the day to discuss with the BJP's national leadership cabinet expansion and preparations for the 2023 Assembly polls. He did not rule out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, maintaining that things will be known after the meeting.

    Cricket 2022: New rules, equal pay, and India's performance

    As the world entered a sense of normalcy in 2022, games got back to full swing and cricket was no different.

    'Brahmastra', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and 'Darlings' lead IIFA nominations

    The nominations for the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards, popularly known as IIFA, were announced on Monday. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darlings and are leading the pack with ten, five and five nominations, respectively.

