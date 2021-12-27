DH Evening Brief: December 27, 2021

Kanpur's government departments asked to mobilise 75,000 people for PM's rally
The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district has instructed government departments to garner around 75,000 beneficiaries of central schemesfor a proposed address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the inauguration of the Metro Rail project in Kanpur on Tuesday.
Co-WIN to allow 15-18-year-olds to register with student ID cards
With India's Covid-19 vaccination programme being extended to 15-18-year-olds from January, the Co-WIN platform is making changes to help children register for their jabs, and has added student ID cards as a valid identification to register on it.
Crossbow-wielding man threatens to 'assassinate Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
A shocking video showing a crossbow-wielding man threatening to "assassinate the Queen in revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre" has emerged, after a 19-year-old who scaled the Windsor Castle's spiked fence was sectioned, theDaily Mailreported.
Imposing curfew at night and holding rallies during day 'beyond comprehension': Varun Gandhi
Again training gun at his own party, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday found fault with the imposition of curfew at night to tackle Covid-19 spread but allowing political rallies during the day, saying it was "beyond comprehension of common man".
Centre extends Covid guidelines till January 31 amid Omicron scare, asks states not to let guard down
With the "distinct presence" of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and "detection" of Omicron variant in at least 19 states and union territories, the Centre on Monday asked states not to let the guard down while advising them to consider imposing need-based local curbs or restrictions to control the crowd during festival season.
Goa CM accuses TMC, AAP of spreading 'banner pollution'
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress of spreading "banner pollution" in the state in the run up to the Assembly polls scheduled for early next year.
Omicron will spike Covid cases 'much higher': Fauci
Even as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads across the globe, cases of Covid-19 are likely going to keep surging, top US infectious disease expert DrAnthony Fauci has said.
Congress attacks BJP over hate speeches, vandalisation of churches
Congress has slammed the Centre following attacks on churches in BJP-ruled states and questioned the silence of the Prime Minister.
Centre extends Covid guidelines till January 31 amid Omicron scare, asks states not to let guard down
With the "distinct presence" of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and "detection" of Omicron variant in at least 19 states and union territories, the Centre on Monday asked states not to let the guard down while advising them to consider imposing need-based local curbs or restrictions to control the crowd during festival season.
Goa CM accuses TMC, AAP of spreading 'banner pollution'
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress of spreading "banner pollution" in the state in the run up to the Assembly polls scheduled for early next year.
