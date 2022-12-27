DH Evening Brief: Maharashtra Assembly passes resolution on Karnataka border row; Oppn seeks hate speech charge for Pragya 'knife' remark
DH Evening Brief: Maharashtra Assembly passes resolution on Karnataka border row; Oppn seeks hate speech charge for Pragya 'knife' remark
updated: Dec 27 2022, 17:38 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes resolution on boundary issue with Karnataka
Expressing its commitment to the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution for the inclusion of “each and every inch” of these villages in Belagavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar, Bhalki and Nipani. Read more
Opposition seeks hate speech charge against BJP's Pragya Thakur over 'knife' remark
The Opposition on Tuesday demanded registration of case of hate speech against terror-accusedBJP MP Pragya Thakurfor her "keep your knives sharpened" remarks, saying whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves it or is it a part of a "careful strategy" of letting the fringe indulge in polarisation. Read more
Amid fresh attack on Collegium system, record appointments made in HCs
Amid a renewed attack mounted by the government on the Collegium system of appointing members to the higher judiciary, a "record" 138 judges were appointed to the various high courts this year. Read more
Salman Khurshid calls Rahul 'superhuman' and compares him to Lord Ram
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has described Rahul Gandhi as "superhuman" and a "yogi doing tapasya", lauding the former party chief for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read more
PFRDA proposes bringing gig workers into pension fold
India's pension fund regulator has recommended the federal government introduce a UK-like pension scheme for the country's gig workers, a move aimed at bringing about 90 per cent of the overall workforce into the pension fold, its chairman toldReuters. Read more
India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China's long shadow
When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. Read more
BJP forced to join opposition’s demand of ‘relocation’ of Pandit employees from Kashmir
As all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have supported demands ofKashmiri Panditand Dogra employees for “relocation” fromKashmirin view of targeted killings, theBJPhas been forced to join the bandwagon despiteLt Governor Manoj Sinha“no work no pay” assertions. Read more
Chhattisgarh: Man stabs woman 51 times with screwdriver for refusing to talk to him
A man allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver inChhattisgarh'sKorba district after she refused to talk to him, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on December 24, city superintendent of police (Korba) Vishwadipak Tripathi said. Read more
Uttar Pradesh opposition parties to shun Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Major opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP, would not be joining the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the state, dealing a blow to the grand old party's attempts to send a message that the Opposition was united. Read more
Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine iNCOVACC priced at Rs 800 for pvt hospitals, Rs 325 for government
Bharat Biotech International Limited on Tuesday said itsCovid-19intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC, which is now available on CoWIN portal, is priced at Rs 800 (excluding GST) for private markets and Rs 325 (excluding GST) for government supplies. Read more
Happy Birthday Salman Khan! Lesser known facts about the 'Bhai' of Bollywood (Pics)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 57 today, and on this special day, we list some lesser-known facts about the'Bhai' of Bollywood. See pics
Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes resolution on boundary issue with Karnataka
Expressing its commitment to the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution for the inclusion of “each and every inch” of these villages in Belagavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar, Bhalki and Nipani. Read more
Opposition seeks hate speech charge against BJP's Pragya Thakur over 'knife' remark
The Opposition on Tuesday demanded registration of case of hate speech against terror-accusedBJP MP Pragya Thakurfor her "keep your knives sharpened" remarks, saying whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves it or is it a part of a "careful strategy" of letting the fringe indulge in polarisation. Read more
Amid fresh attack on Collegium system, record appointments made in HCs
Amid a renewed attack mounted by the government on the Collegium system of appointing members to the higher judiciary, a "record" 138 judges were appointed to the various high courts this year. Read more
Salman Khurshid calls Rahul 'superhuman' and compares him to Lord Ram
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has described Rahul Gandhi as "superhuman" and a "yogi doing tapasya", lauding the former party chief for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read more
PFRDA proposes bringing gig workers into pension fold
India's pension fund regulator has recommended the federal government introduce a UK-like pension scheme for the country's gig workers, a move aimed at bringing about 90 per cent of the overall workforce into the pension fold, its chairman toldReuters. Read more
India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China's long shadow
When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. Read more
BJP forced to join opposition’s demand of ‘relocation’ of Pandit employees from Kashmir
As all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have supported demands ofKashmiri Panditand Dogra employees for “relocation” fromKashmirin view of targeted killings, theBJPhas been forced to join the bandwagon despiteLt Governor Manoj Sinha“no work no pay” assertions. Read more
Chhattisgarh: Man stabs woman 51 times with screwdriver for refusing to talk to him
A man allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver inChhattisgarh'sKorba district after she refused to talk to him, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on December 24, city superintendent of police (Korba) Vishwadipak Tripathi said. Read more
Uttar Pradesh opposition parties to shun Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Major opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP, would not be joining the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the state, dealing a blow to the grand old party's attempts to send a message that the Opposition was united. Read more
Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine iNCOVACC priced at Rs 800 for pvt hospitals, Rs 325 for government
Bharat Biotech International Limited on Tuesday said itsCovid-19intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC, which is now available on CoWIN portal, is priced at Rs 800 (excluding GST) for private markets and Rs 325 (excluding GST) for government supplies. Read more
Happy Birthday Salman Khan! Lesser known facts about the 'Bhai' of Bollywood (Pics)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 57 today, and on this special day, we list some lesser-known facts about the'Bhai' of Bollywood. See pics