DH Evening Brief: December 28, 2021

'Yellow' alert: 50% occupancy at Delhi restaurants, metros; schools shut
With rising cases of Covid-19 and positivity rate remaining above 0.50 per cent for two days, Delhi government on Tuesday announced yellow alert in the national capital under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing night curfew, shutting of schools, cinemas and gyms as well as allowing shops in malls to operate on odd-even basis. Also, restaurants and metro will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.
Sonia calls for 'no compromise on divisive ideologies'
Electoral ups and downs are inevitable but Congress will not compromise with “divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice” playing “havoc” with the country’s secular fabric and “rewriting history” to give themselves a “role they do not deserve”, party president Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday.
Omicron infection boosts neutralising immunity against Delta: Study
With an unpremeditated spike in Omicron cases worldwide, often coupled with infections caused by the Delta variant, a study led by an international team of researchers shows that the vaccine-evading newer variant enhances the neutralising immunity of the Delta variant.
Yogi 'scared': Cong holds 'women marathon' in Lucknow
A large number of women turned up to take part in the 'women marathon' organised in the state capital on Tuesday by the Congress as part of its 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' (I am a girl and I can fight) campaign in the state ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.
'Girls must draw line': JNU's circular triggers row
Amid the rise in a number of sexual harassment complaints from the university, Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took the initiative to organise sexual harassment counselling sessions. However, JNU’s internal complaints committee’s circular (ICC) on the matter was found to be ‘misogynistic’ by many.
India approves anti-Covid pill, 2 new vaccines for emergency use
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Central Drug Authority CDSCO has approved the Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax, Biological E's jab Corbevax and anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation.
J&K delimitation: Everybody is unhappy, except BJP
The first draft proposal of the delimitation commission, shared with five MPs from Jammu and Kashmir who were associate members of the body during its meeting in New Delhi, is on expected lines, including accentuating the regional divide as it has left most of the stakeholders, with the exception of the BJP, displeased.
Scheme for chips: IT Minister 'welcomes' Intel to India
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday took to Twitter to "welcome" Intel to India following a post by Intel Foundry Services president Randhir Thakur lauding the semiconductor design and manufacturing incentives announced by the government recently.
'Yellow' alert: 50% occupancy at Delhi restaurants, metros; schools shut
With rising cases of Covid-19 and positivity rate remaining above 0.50 per cent for two days, Delhi government on Tuesday announced yellow alert in the national capital under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing night curfew, shutting of schools, cinemas and gyms as well as allowing shops in malls to operate on odd-even basis. Also, restaurants and metro will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.
Read more
Sonia calls for 'no compromise on divisive ideologies'
Electoral ups and downs are inevitable but Congress will not compromise with “divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice” playing “havoc” with the country’s secular fabric and “rewriting history” to give themselves a “role they do not deserve”, party president Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday.
Read more
Omicron infection boosts neutralising immunity against Delta: Study
With an unpremeditated spike in Omicron cases worldwide, often coupled with infections caused by the Delta variant, a study led by an international team of researchers shows that the vaccine-evading newer variant enhances the neutralising immunity of the Delta variant.
Read more
Yogi 'scared': Cong holds 'women marathon' in Lucknow
A large number of women turned up to take part in the 'women marathon' organised in the state capital on Tuesday by the Congress as part of its 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' (I am a girl and I can fight) campaign in the state ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
2021's biggest records: Suez Canal, bitcoin and more
From soaring temperatures, Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to Messi and Ronaldo and Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa's Everest record, here are some of the most significant records struck in 2021.
View gallery
'Girls must draw line': JNU's circular triggers row
Amid the rise in a number of sexual harassment complaints from the university, Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took the initiative to organise sexual harassment counselling sessions. However, JNU’s internal complaints committee’s circular (ICC) on the matter was found to be ‘misogynistic’ by many.
Read more
Chaos at Delhi's hospitals as resident doctors shut OPD counters
The ongoing protest of the resident doctors on Monday caused chaos like situation across hospitals in the national capital as all OPD counters were shut for the patients.
Read more
India approves anti-Covid pill, 2 new vaccines for emergency use
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Central Drug Authority CDSCO has approved the Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax, Biological E's jab Corbevax and anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation.
Read more
J&K delimitation: Everybody is unhappy, except BJP
The first draft proposal of the delimitation commission, shared with five MPs from Jammu and Kashmir who were associate members of the body during its meeting in New Delhi, is on expected lines, including accentuating the regional divide as it has left most of the stakeholders, with the exception of the BJP, displeased.
Read more
Scheme for chips: IT Minister 'welcomes' Intel to India
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday took to Twitter to "welcome" Intel to India following a post by Intel Foundry Services president Randhir Thakur lauding the semiconductor design and manufacturing incentives announced by the government recently.
Read more