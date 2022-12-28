DH Evening Brief: India may see Covid surge in Jan; Cong accuses Delhi Police of compromising Rahul's security during yatra
DH Evening Brief: India may see Covid surge in Jan; Cong accuses Delhi Police of compromising Rahul's security during yatra
updated: Dec 28 2022, 16:56 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Next 40 days crucial as India may see surge in Covid cases in January: Official sources
The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge inCovid-19cases in January, official sources said on Wednesday citing the pattern of previous outbreaks. "Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia... This has been a trend," an official said.Read more
Congress writes to Amit Shah over security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress on Wednesday shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the Delhi Police of compromising the security of its leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital and "completely" failing in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around the Z+ category protectee. Read more
PM Modi's mother hospitalised
Prime MinisterNarendra Modi'smother Heeraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital here following health issues. The U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalised, said her condition is stable. Read more
Caught on cam: Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, footage goes viral
CCTV footage of a domestic help being physically dragged by a woman in Cleo County society of Noida is doing the rounds on the internet. The victim’s father alleged that his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul. The victim was working as a domestic help in Shephali Kaul’s house. A case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is on. Watch video here
Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill, brings CM under scrutiny of watchdog
Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings the chief minister and council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman. Read more
NTAGI chief says nasal vaccine not for those who already got booster dose
India's vaccine task force chief has said that Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid-19 vaccine cannot be administered to those who have already taken the booster, but is only for those who are yet to take it. The announcement comes amid the introduction of the intranasal vaccine, which has been priced at Rs 800 per dose in the private market and Rs 325 if obtained through government channels. Read more
Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, not to anyone's father: Devendra Fadnavis
Amid statements from some Karnataka politicians that Mumbai is a fit case to be a union territory, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted that Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and "not to anyone’s father," even as the boundary dispute between the two neighbours continued to rage. Read more
India @2022: Slowing growth due to global headwinds
The past twelve months have been tumultuous and unexpected in many ways. The year began with the easing of the pandemic and hopes that the havoc wreaked by a madcap virus would finally end. The world was expected to get back to some kind of normalcy. These hopes were dashed at the end of February with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The ripple effects of that conflict spread globally, and virtually no country has been spared from dealing with the consequences. Read more
ICICI loan fraud case: Court extends CBI custody of Kochhars till December 29
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court here on Wednesday extended till December 29 the CBI custody of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a loan fraud case. Read more
In Pics | Tata House to private jet, 5 ultra expensive things owned by Ratan Tata
Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata is the embodiment of class. Today (December 28), as he turns 85, we list some ultra-rich things owned by one of India's top industrialists. See photos here
Jilted lover behind the mixer-grinder explosion in Hassan
The Hassan police have reportedly found that it was a jilted lover who was behind themixer-grinder explosionwhich occurred at the DTDC courier office at K R Puram in Hassan around 7:30 pm on Monday. Read more
Next 40 days crucial as India may see surge in Covid cases in January: Official sources
The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge inCovid-19cases in January, official sources said on Wednesday citing the pattern of previous outbreaks. "Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia... This has been a trend," an official said.Read more
Congress writes to Amit Shah over security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress on Wednesday shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the Delhi Police of compromising the security of its leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital and "completely" failing in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around the Z+ category protectee. Read more
PM Modi's mother hospitalised
Prime MinisterNarendra Modi'smother Heeraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital here following health issues. The U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalised, said her condition is stable. Read more
Caught on cam: Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, footage goes viral
CCTV footage of a domestic help being physically dragged by a woman in Cleo County society of Noida is doing the rounds on the internet. The victim’s father alleged that his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul. The victim was working as a domestic help in Shephali Kaul’s house. A case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is on. Watch video here
Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill, brings CM under scrutiny of watchdog
Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings the chief minister and council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman. Read more
NTAGI chief says nasal vaccine not for those who already got booster dose
India's vaccine task force chief has said that Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid-19 vaccine cannot be administered to those who have already taken the booster, but is only for those who are yet to take it. The announcement comes amid the introduction of the intranasal vaccine, which has been priced at Rs 800 per dose in the private market and Rs 325 if obtained through government channels. Read more
Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, not to anyone's father: Devendra Fadnavis
Amid statements from some Karnataka politicians that Mumbai is a fit case to be a union territory, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted that Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and "not to anyone’s father," even as the boundary dispute between the two neighbours continued to rage. Read more
India @2022: Slowing growth due to global headwinds
The past twelve months have been tumultuous and unexpected in many ways. The year began with the easing of the pandemic and hopes that the havoc wreaked by a madcap virus would finally end. The world was expected to get back to some kind of normalcy. These hopes were dashed at the end of February with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The ripple effects of that conflict spread globally, and virtually no country has been spared from dealing with the consequences. Read more
ICICI loan fraud case: Court extends CBI custody of Kochhars till December 29
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court here on Wednesday extended till December 29 the CBI custody of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a loan fraud case. Read more
In Pics | Tata House to private jet, 5 ultra expensive things owned by Ratan Tata
Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata is the embodiment of class. Today (December 28), as he turns 85, we list some ultra-rich things owned by one of India's top industrialists. See photos here
Jilted lover behind the mixer-grinder explosion in Hassan
The Hassan police have reportedly found that it was a jilted lover who was behind themixer-grinder explosionwhich occurred at the DTDC courier office at K R Puram in Hassan around 7:30 pm on Monday. Read more