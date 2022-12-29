DH Evening Brief: Centre makes RT-PCR report must for flyers from 6 Asian nations; BJP, Cong spar over cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
DH Evening Brief: Centre makes RT-PCR report must for flyers from 6 Asian nations; BJP, Cong spar over cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
updated: Dec 29 2022, 17:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Centre makes RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, four others
The Centre has madeaCovid-19 negative test mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January1, the health minister said on Thursday. Read more
BJP, Congress spar over cough syrup related deaths in Uzbekistan, Gambia
The alleged role of Indian pharma companies in the deaths of children abroad led to a verbal tussle between theBJPand theCongresson Thursday. While the opposition party asked the government to stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world and take the strictest action, the ruling party accused it of deriding India in its "hate" forPrime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more
CBFC asks ‘Pathaan’ makers to make 'changes' in songs
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrerPathaanto implement "changes" in the movie, including its songs, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Thursday. Read more
NIA raids 56 locations in Kerala in crackdown on PFI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 56 locations in Kerala in a case related to "unlawful and violent activities" being carried out by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, an official said. Read more
Watch: Fight breaks out onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight
A few passengers onboard a Thai Smile Airways plane fromBangkoktoKolkatawere reportedly involved in a scuffle earlier this week. Watch video
FM Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been discharged from AIIMS where she was admitted with symptoms of viral fever earlier this week, sources said. Read more
Anant Ambani to wed Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, the family announced on Thursday. Read more
Rahul Gandhi: A sensitive leader but gaffe-prone
Standing close to the ramparts of the Red Fort, at a carefully chosen location right in front of the pulpit where prime ministers unfurl the national flag on Independence Day, Rahul Gandhi instantly hit a chord with the huge crowd assembled there when he said in Hindi, "Their television channels spread hatred day and night. Read more
Adani says his company took off under the Rajiv Gandhi govt, dismisses links with ruling party
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, often accused of getting favourable treatment from the ruling BJP-led central government and especially from PM Narendra Modi,said it is wrong to associate him with any one political leader for his business ventures' success. Read more
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish the world never saw
It is one thing to be experimental with your palate but a whole other thing to make your kitchen a laboratory of failed (read: disastrous) cooking experiments in the name of innovation. Read more
