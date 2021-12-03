DH Evening Brief: December 3, 2021

Omicron scare: 10 South African nationals go missing, Karnataka government worried
After detection of the country's first two cases of Omicron infection in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Health Department is now worried over 10 South African nationals, who have gone untraceable in Bengaluru, sources revealed.
Omicron: What we know from the 2 cases in Karnataka
The emergence of India's first two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Karnataka has renewed fears of another variant-driven surge in the country, as was the case with Delta during this year's summer. However, Omicron cases in the country do not show any major health issues and the symptoms here are mild, according to state Health Minister K Sudhakar.
Both the Congress and the BJP were out in full force in Uttar Pradesh today. While Priyanka Gandhi directed her attack towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath consolidated the BJP's Hindutva pitch.
Omicron: INSACOG wants booster dose for those above 40
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has recommended providing a Covid-19 booster dose for people aged over 40 years and those under 'at risk' categories in the wake of concerns around the Omicron variant.
Stop politics on oxygen shortage: Mandaviya to Oppn
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asked the Opposition parties to stop playing politics over oxygen shortage during the second wave of Covid-19 and take note of the Centre's efforts to ramp production of the life-saving gas to meet the surge in demand.
'Projected as villains': SC on school closure reports
The Supreme Court on Friday clarified that it never asked the Delhi government to shut schools, during the hearing of a case regarding severe air pollution in the capital, rather only asked for reasons behind the change in their stand on reopening schools.
How can there be reconciliation sans apology? Goyal
Amid a stalemate over the suspension of 12 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Friday said how can there be a reconciliation when these members are unwilling to apologise for their unruly behaviour in the previous session.
In pics | 21 powerful photos and the stories behind them
From migrants trying to reach Europe and the United States to armed conflicts and protests around the globe, Reuters photographers witnessed some of the most important events in 2021. Here we list some exceptional picturestaken this year along with thestoriesbehind these gripping shots, directly from the photographers who clicked them.
Karnataka government imposes new Covid curbs amid Omicron scare
Amid rising concerns over Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state government banned all events, functions in educational Institutes as more clusters are being identified in these places.
