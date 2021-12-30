DH Evening Brief: December 30, 2021

Amid sudden spike in Covid cases, Centre writes to 8 states/UTs for 'immediate action'
In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand to be vigilant in view of the recent increase in domestic travel and various events such as marriages, festive celebrations, and vacations having either recently concluded or underway.
China ups the ante against India, renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh
China has renamed 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh to buttress its claim on the Northeastern state of India, even as soldiers of the two nations remained engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball stand-off all along the disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh over the past 20 months.
India bowl out South Africa for 197, win first Test at Centurion
India's once-in-a-generation pace unit destroyed a listless South Africa with its relentless attack to fashion an emphatic 113-run win in the first Test here on Thursday, setting the team on the path towards an elusive series-victory in the Rainbow nation.
New year, new polls but results will be far-reaching for BJP
As the new year arrives, the BJP finds itself on the cusp of the most consequential cycle of state polls since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the results will tell if the road ahead in its bid for a third straight term at the Centre is getting any bumpier or a strong opposition challenge remains elusive.
PM wanted BJP-NCP tie-up for Maharashtra govt, I rejected offer: Pawar
A fresh political row erupted after Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen for an NCP-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance government in Maharashtra after the October 2019 Assembly polls threw up a fractured verdict.
Full treatment of new Covid pill may cost up to Rs 3,000: Report
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed13 drugmakers including Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr. Reddy’s to make the antiviral drug, as India gears up to fight a fresh wave of the pandemic which may be propelled by the new variant Omicron.
Centre declares entire Nagaland 'disturbed area' as demand for AFSPA withdrawal continues
Amid strong demands for the repeal of the controversial AFSPA, the Centre on Thursday extended the controversial law for another six months in Nagaland asserting that the state continues to be in a "disturbed and dangerous condition" warranting the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power.
Yogi rakes up Shrikrishna Janmabhoomi issue ahead of UP polls
Apparently reiterating that the Mathura issue was on his party's agenda in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that afterAyodhya and Kashi it was the 'turn' of Shrikrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura.
6 JeM militants, including two Pakistanis, killed in twin Kashmir encounters
Six Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including two Pakistani nationals, and a soldier were killed in two separate encounters between security forces and ultras in south Kashmir districts of Anantnag and Kulgam during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
Amid sudden spike in Covid cases, Centre writes to 8 states/UTs for 'immediate action'
In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand to be vigilant in view of the recent increase in domestic travel and various events such as marriages, festive celebrations, and vacations having either recently concluded or underway.
Read More
China ups the ante against India, renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh
China has renamed 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh to buttress its claim on the Northeastern state of India, even as soldiers of the two nations remained engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball stand-off all along the disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh over the past 20 months.
Read More
India bowl out South Africa for 197, win first Test at Centurion
India's once-in-a-generation pace unit destroyed a listless South Africa with its relentless attack to fashion an emphatic 113-run win in the first Test here on Thursday, setting the team on the path towards an elusive series-victory in the Rainbow nation.
Read More
New year, new polls but results will be far-reaching for BJP
As the new year arrives, the BJP finds itself on the cusp of the most consequential cycle of state polls since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the results will tell if the road ahead in its bid for a third straight term at the Centre is getting any bumpier or a strong opposition challenge remains elusive.
Read More
Woman can't be forced to cohabit with husband even by court decree: Gujarat HC
Overturning a familycourt's order, theGujaratHighCourthas said that awomancannot beforcedtocohabitwith herhusbandand establish conjugal rights with himevenby acourt's decree.
Read More
PM wanted BJP-NCP tie-up for Maharashtra govt, I rejected offer: Pawar
A fresh political row erupted after Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen for an NCP-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance government in Maharashtra after the October 2019 Assembly polls threw up a fractured verdict.
Read More
Full treatment of new Covid pill may cost up to Rs 3,000: Report
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed13 drugmakers including Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr. Reddy’s to make the antiviral drug, as India gears up to fight a fresh wave of the pandemic which may be propelled by the new variant Omicron.
Read More
Centre declares entire Nagaland 'disturbed area' as demand for AFSPA withdrawal continues
Amid strong demands for the repeal of the controversial AFSPA, the Centre on Thursday extended the controversial law for another six months in Nagaland asserting that the state continues to be in a "disturbed and dangerous condition" warranting the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power.
Read More
Yogi rakes up Shrikrishna Janmabhoomi issue ahead of UP polls
Apparently reiterating that the Mathura issue was on his party's agenda in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that afterAyodhya and Kashi it was the 'turn' of Shrikrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura.
Read More
6 JeM militants, including two Pakistanis, killed in twin Kashmir encounters
Six Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including two Pakistani nationals, and a soldier were killed in two separate encounters between security forces and ultras in south Kashmir districts of Anantnag and Kulgam during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
Read More