DH Evening Brief: Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away; none can usurp an inch of Indian land, says Amit Shah

BJP wants me to do a 'padyatra' in a bullet-proof vehicle, says Rahul
Countering the government version about security breaches in Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it appeared that the forces have different protocols for top BJP leaders and him and that they were trying to "make a case" that he is breaching his own security.
186 militants, including 56 Pakistanis, killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022
There was a considerable decline in recruitment of locals into militancy in 2022 compared to the previous year while 186 militants, including 56 Pakistani nationals, were killed in various operations by the security forces this year in Jammu and Kashmir.
The perennially hopeful are temperamentally democratic
If all the clichés about politics and punditry were put together, it would boil down to this; there are pundits who prefer the security and cosy comfort of a status quo continuing forever, and there are pundits who are excited by the unpredictable and the uncertainty that comes with a power equation that is dynamic.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will turn its focus on science experiments in 2023 with dedicated missions to the Sun - Aditya - and the moon - Chandrayaan-3 - even as the nascent start-up sector is set to soar in the space applications segment.
From early Omicron wave to fresh threat: Covid-19 in 2022
The third wave of the Covid pandemic driven by the Omicron variant had resulted in a record surge in Delhi in early 2022, followed by a relative dip in cases during successive months, but as the year draws to an end, all eyes are on the fresh threat, proving many experts right that "Covid is not out of the world yet."
Elon Musk becomes first person ever to lose $200 billion
Musk, 51, has seen his wealth plummet to $137 billion after Tesla shares tumbled in recent weeks, including an 11 per cent drop on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His fortune peaked at $340 billion on November 4, 2021, and he remained the world’s richest person until he was overtaken this month by Bernard Arnault, the French tycoon behind luxury-goods powerhouse LVMH.
Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away
Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced Saturday, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
Read more
None can usurp even an inch: Shah on India-China border
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that none can “dare to usurp” India’s land along the Chinese border for which he credited personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Read more
BJP wants me to do a 'padyatra' in a bullet-proof vehicle, says Rahul
Countering the government version about security breaches in Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it appeared that the forces have different protocols for top BJP leaders and him and that they were trying to "make a case" that he is breaching his own security.
Read more
186 militants, including 56 Pakistanis, killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022
There was a considerable decline in recruitment of locals into militancy in 2022 compared to the previous year while 186 militants, including 56 Pakistani nationals, were killed in various operations by the security forces this year in Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
The perennially hopeful are temperamentally democratic
If all the clichés about politics and punditry were put together, it would boil down to this; there are pundits who prefer the security and cosy comfort of a status quo continuing forever, and there are pundits who are excited by the unpredictable and the uncertainty that comes with a power equation that is dynamic.
Read more
ISRO lines up science missions for 2023
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will turn its focus on science experiments in 2023 with dedicated missions to the Sun - Aditya - and the moon - Chandrayaan-3 - even as the nascent start-up sector is set to soar in the space applications segment.
Read more
China censors Covid-related content online as New Year's Eve prompts reflection by some
New Year's Eve in China prompted an outpouring of reflection online, some of it critical, about the strict zero-Covid policy the country adhered to for almost three years.
Read more
From early Omicron wave to fresh threat: Covid-19 in 2022
The third wave of the Covid pandemic driven by the Omicron variant had resulted in a record surge in Delhi in early 2022, followed by a relative dip in cases during successive months, but as the year draws to an end, all eyes are on the fresh threat, proving many experts right that "Covid is not out of the world yet."
Read more
Elon Musk becomes first person ever to lose $200 billion
Musk, 51, has seen his wealth plummet to $137 billion after Tesla shares tumbled in recent weeks, including an 11 per cent drop on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His fortune peaked at $340 billion on November 4, 2021, and he remained the world’s richest person until he was overtaken this month by Bernard Arnault, the French tycoon behind luxury-goods powerhouse LVMH.
Read more