DH Evening Brief: December 4, 2021

Ajaz Patel scripts Test history, takes all 10 wickets
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket, achieving the feat against India in the second test at the Wankhede Stadium.
Irrespective of Covid, tourists should visit destinations: Kishan Reddy
Irrespective of whether the third Covid wave hits Goa or not, people should travel to tourism destinations, attend meetings and festivals by following necessary Covid protocols, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.
Omicron variant spreading twice as quickly as Delta in South Africa
Underscoring increasing concerns about omicron, scientists in South Africa said Friday that the newest coronavirus variant appeared to spread more than twice as quickly as Delta, which had been considered the most contagious version of the virus.
Venkaiah Naidu calls for wider debate on 'freebies' during polls
As various governments dole out 'freebies' to keep voters under its spell during election season, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday sought a wider debate on 'freebies' to ensure "most effective utilisation" of scarce resources.
Congress ‘dissenter’ Azad making his presence felt in J&K’s frozen politics
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of Congress’s G-23 group of ‘dissenters’, is making his presence felt in Jammu and Kashmir politics which had been frozen since the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status in August 2019.
India vs South Africa: Tests, ODIs to go on, says Jay Shah
India will tour South Africa for three tests and three one-day internationals starting this month but have postponed four Twenty20 internationals to a later date, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Saturday.
The Bengaluru based anesthesiologist doctor, one of the first two persons to be detected with the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' in the country is doing fine now. His primary contacts - his wife, an ophthalmologist; daughter and another doctor who is also an ophthalmologist, are also recovering well, according to sources in the health department.
Gujarat reports first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant
A 72-year-old man in Jamnagar, who had returned from Zimbabwe, tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, which is said to be the third case in the country.
Read more
Bengaluru apartment with 3 or more Covid-19 cases to be deemed a cluster
Tightening norms to contain the spread of Covid-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said any apartment complex that reports three cases will be declared as a cluster.
Read more
Ajaz Patel scripts Test history, takes all 10 wickets
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket, achieving the feat against India in the second test at the Wankhede Stadium.
Read more
Irrespective of Covid, tourists should visit destinations: Kishan Reddy
Irrespective of whether the third Covid wave hits Goa or not, people should travel to tourism destinations, attend meetings and festivals by following necessary Covid protocols, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.
Read more
Omicron variant spreading twice as quickly as Delta in South Africa
Underscoring increasing concerns about omicron, scientists in South Africa said Friday that the newest coronavirus variant appeared to spread more than twice as quickly as Delta, which had been considered the most contagious version of the virus.
Read more
Venkaiah Naidu calls for wider debate on 'freebies' during polls
As various governments dole out 'freebies' to keep voters under its spell during election season, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday sought a wider debate on 'freebies' to ensure "most effective utilisation" of scarce resources.
Read more
Congress ‘dissenter’ Azad making his presence felt in J&K’s frozen politics
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of Congress’s G-23 group of ‘dissenters’, is making his presence felt in Jammu and Kashmir politics which had been frozen since the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status in August 2019.
Read more
New CEO Parag Agrawal begins restructuring Twitter
New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has begun restructuring the company and two senior executives have already stepped down as part of the reorganisation plan.
Read more
India vs South Africa: Tests, ODIs to go on, says Jay Shah
India will tour South Africa for three tests and three one-day internationals starting this month but have postponed four Twenty20 internationals to a later date, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Saturday.
Read more
Bengaluru doctor infected with Omicron doing fine
The Bengaluru based anesthesiologist doctor, one of the first two persons to be detected with the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' in the country is doing fine now. His primary contacts - his wife, an ophthalmologist; daughter and another doctor who is also an ophthalmologist, are also recovering well, according to sources in the health department.
Read more