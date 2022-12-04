DH Evening Brief: Non-performing leaders will have to make way, says Kharge; Protest-hit Iran suspends morality police
DH Evening Brief: Non-performing leaders will have to make way, says Kharge; Protest-hit Iran suspends morality police
updated: Dec 04 2022, 17:29 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Non-performing leaders will have to make way for new people: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday read the riot act to party leaders, saying they will have to make way for new leaders if they ignore organisational work or are incapable of successfully undertakingthe work assigned to them.
MCD polls: Age no deterrent as centenarians cast vote
Accompanied by her daughter, 106-year-old Shanti Bala Vaidya reached a polling station in Bara Hindu Rao area in north Delhi to cast her vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll on Sunday morning.
Fully united, says Sachin Pilot days after apparent rift with Gehlot
Dismissing apprehensions that infighting may affect the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the party's state unit is "fully united" and focused on ensuring that the Yatra is even more successful than it has been in other states.
Nine-year-old girl brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh
A nine-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.
According to police sources, the abdomen of the minor had been cut open and her internal organs had been scattered in a wheat field near Madhavpur village in the district, where her body was found lying in a pool of blood on Saturday.
India, Vietnam seen as likely alternatives as Apple mulls shifting production out of China: Report
Apple, the world's most valuable company, is reportedly looking to accelerate plans to shift production outside China, a decision that has been propelled by violent protests in Zhengzhou, which is also known as the 'iPhone City'.
Evacuations under way in Indonesia after Semeru volcano erupts
A volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday spewing a cloud of ash 15 km into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities said, as they issued their highest warning for the area in the east of Java island.
Non-performing leaders will have to make way for new people: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday read the riot act to party leaders, saying they will have to make way for new leaders if they ignore organisational work or are incapable of successfully undertakingthe work assigned to them.
Read more
Protest-hit Iran suspends morality police
The operations of Iran’s “morality police” have effectively been suspended after months of massive anti-government protests over the death of a young woman in its custody, a top official said.
Read more
Gujarat Assembly elections phase-2: Polling in 93 seats on December 5
Voting will be held on Monday in 93 Assembly seats across 14 central and northern districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the state polls.
Read more
All eyes on Samajwadi Party bastion Mainpuri in UP bypolls
All eyes will be on the Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency in the bypolls to two Assembly and one Lok Sabhaseats in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for Monday.
Read more
'Tamasha bana diya hai': Patna HC slams police for illegally bulldozing petitioner's house
Justice Sandeep Kumar of the Patna High Court rebuked police officers for not following the law after they illegally bulldozed'' the house of a petitioner, Sahyoga Devi on October 15.
Read more
MCD polls: Age no deterrent as centenarians cast vote
Accompanied by her daughter, 106-year-old Shanti Bala Vaidya reached a polling station in Bara Hindu Rao area in north Delhi to cast her vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll on Sunday morning.
Read more
Fully united, says Sachin Pilot days after apparent rift with Gehlot
Dismissing apprehensions that infighting may affect the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the party's state unit is "fully united" and focused on ensuring that the Yatra is even more successful than it has been in other states.
Read more
Centre mulls exempting early stage startups from data protection bill provisions
The government is mulling exempting early stage startups from complying with norms under proposed Digital Personal Data Protection bill, an official source said.
Read more
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to skip Winter Session of Parliament?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to skip the Winter Session of the Parliament, which begins on December 7, on account of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Read more
Nine-year-old girl brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh
A nine-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.
According to police sources, the abdomen of the minor had been cut open and her internal organs had been scattered in a wheat field near Madhavpur village in the district, where her body was found lying in a pool of blood on Saturday.
Read more
India, Vietnam seen as likely alternatives as Apple mulls shifting production out of China: Report
Apple, the world's most valuable company, is reportedly looking to accelerate plans to shift production outside China, a decision that has been propelled by violent protests in Zhengzhou, which is also known as the 'iPhone City'.
Read more
Evacuations under way in Indonesia after Semeru volcano erupts
A volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday spewing a cloud of ash 15 km into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities said, as they issued their highest warning for the area in the east of Java island.
Read more
India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant released from ODI squad; to be available for Test series
The Indian men's cricket team on Sunday announced that they have released wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant from their squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh.
Read more