DH Evening Brief: Exit polls predict big win for BJP in Gujarat, edge in Himachal; SC says charity can't be used for conversion
updated: Dec 05 2022, 20:06 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP in Gujarat, edge in Himachal Pradesh
Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat while most of them gave an edge to it in Himachal Pradesh, indicating re-election of the ruling party in both states. Read more
Forced religious conversion against Constitution: SC
Reaffirming that forced religiousconversionis a "serious issue", the Supreme Court said on Monday it is against the Constitution. Read more
'Sonia Gandhi's dishwasher': Kerala DCC targets Shashi Tharoor
The ripples created by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the Congress in Kerala seems to be worsening further as a District Congress Committee (DCC) opposed to Tharoor made a social media post stating that some persons became Congress members after "washing plates" in Sonia Gandhi's kitchen. Read more
Indonesia set to pass new criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage
Indonesia is expected to ratify sweeping changes to its criminal code on Tuesday, senior officials confirmed, in a legal overhaul that critics say could curb freedoms and police morality in the Southeast Asian nation. Read more
Europe to enter recession this winter: EU's Gentolini
Europe will fall into a recession this winter and growth will not return before spring, European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday. Read more
Take appropriate action if Maharashtra ministers visit Belagavi: CM to officials
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde not to send his ministers to visit Belagavi as that could disrupt the law-and-order situation in the border district. Read more
Lucky Ali alleges encroachment of his farm by husband of Karnataka IAS officer
Singer Lucky Ali has complained to DG and IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood over alleged encroachment of his farm land by land mafia involving the husband of state IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, police said on Monday. The police have taken up investigation following the complaint. Read more
Man goes to vote in MCD polls, told he is 'dead': Report
In an embarrassing gaffe by polling authorities during the MCD polls in Delhi on Sunday, one of the voters who turned up to vote was told they were dead while another found his deceased father's name remained on the list of voters. Read more
'The Kashmir Files': Vulgar twists
Imagine if an Indian citizen, an artist, writer, or filmmaker, is invited to a foreign country to head a jury and determines that one submission by a citizen of the host nation is so crass that it should not be included in the competition. Read more
