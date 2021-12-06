DH Evening Brief: December 6, 2021

Government of India expresses deep regret, forces fired in self-defence, says Amit Shah on Nagaland civilian killings
Expressing regret over the Nagaland firing incident, Home MinisterAmitShahon Monday said that a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be completed within a month and asserted that all agencies must ensure such happenings do not recur while taking action against insurgents.
Nagaland on the boil as tribal body claims 17 killed in Mon firing
Nagaland remained on the boil on Monday as an apex tribal body claimed the death toll in firing by security forces on civilians in Mon district mounted to 17, even as police maintained that 14 people were killed.
Despite US frowns, India moves ahead to expand defence ties with Russia, citing aggression by China
Risking strains in its relations with the United States, India on Monday inked an agreement with Russia to extend bilateral military technical cooperation and moved to expand defence cooperation between the two nations, citing challenges posed to its security by “unprovoked aggression” by China.
If agri laws can be revoked, then so can others to pave way for Mathura temple, says BJP's Kushwaha
When the Narendra Modi government can repeal the farm laws keeping in mind protests by farmers, it can also withdraw the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, to pave way for the construction of a grand temple at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha said.
Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh confirms alliance with BJP, Dhindsa's party
Former Punjab chief ministerCaptain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced thathe will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party, which rebelled against the Akali Dal.
Wife, brother-in-law of Gujarat Omicron patient test positive, samples sent for genome sequencing
The wife and brother-in-law of an NRI man, who had been found infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Gujarat, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, officials said on Monday.
Shashi Tharoor not to host Sansad TV talk show to protest suspension of RS MPs
Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday announced that he will not hosta talk show on 'Sansad TV' to protest the suspension of Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, demanding immediaterevocation of the "arbitrary" decision, a day after Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi said she would not be hosting her show on the channel anymore.
Karnataka minister hints at shutting schools, colleges after spike in Covid-19 clusters
A sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 clusters in various parts of the state especially at schools and colleges has left both the education and health department officials worried.
Despite US frowns, India moves ahead to expand defence ties with Russia, citing aggression by China
Risking strains in its relations with the United States, India on Monday inked an agreement with Russia to extend bilateral military technical cooperation and moved to expand defence cooperation between the two nations, citing challenges posed to its security by “unprovoked aggression” by China.
Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh confirms alliance with BJP, Dhindsa's party
Former Punjab chief ministerCaptain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced thathe will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party, which rebelled against the Akali Dal.
'Draconian law': Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio calls for repeal of AFSPA
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that the "draconian law" Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA),1958 should be repealed adding that it has no place in a democratic country.
India reclaim top spot in ICC Test rankings
India on Monday reclaimed the top spot in the ICC rankings after winning the two-match series against New Zealand, the reigning World Test Champions.
