DH Evening Brief: Over 100 protestors detained in Belagavi amid border row; TMC's Saket Gokhale held for tweet on Morbi collapse
updated: Dec 06 2022, 18:42 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Over 100 detained as violence breaks out in Belagavi
Maharashtra ministers skipped their much-hyped visit to Belagavi on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, while more than 100 activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), on their way to protest against the neighbouring state and activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) who wanted to submit memorandum against the state, were detained by police on Tuesday.
Parliament Session from December 7; Opposition to target Modi govt on India-China border, EWS quota
Parliament’s Winter Session starting on Wednesday is expected to be stormy with the Opposition vowing to put the Narendra Modi government on the mat over a variety of issues, including price rise, unemployment, India-China border situation, the EWS quota judgement and hasty appointment of Election Commissioners among others.
Delhi HC recognises woman's choice to give birth; allows termination of 33-week pregnancy
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said the “ultimate decision” in matters of abortion ought to recognise a woman's choice to give birth and the possibility of dignified life of the unborn child while allowing a 26-year-old married woman to undergo medical termination of her 33-week pregnancy.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others
Charges were framed against Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, and 13 others by a district court in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday in connection with the killing of four farmers in the district in October last year.
In Pics | Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira
It is usually believed that everybody has seven lookalikes in the world and when it comes to celebrities, curiosity to see their doppelgangers is always at the higher end. The latest star whose lookalike is making waves on the internet is soccer superstar Neymar Junior.
Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Sharad Pawar says situation worrisome, time to take a stand
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday termed the situation in the border areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka as "worrisome", and said time has come to take a stand after seeing what is happening there.
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to people at BJP office
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his yatra on Tuesday morning on a rather interesting note, giving flying kisses to people who gathered at the BJP Jhalawar office's rooftop to catch a glimpse of the march.
Saket Gokhale arrested by Ahmedabad cyber police for tweet on Morbi bridge collapse
The Ahmedabad Cyber Cell police arrested Trinamool Congress's national spokesperson Saket Gokhale from Rajasthan on Monday night over his tweets on the Morbi bridge collapse.
Gujarat polls: Comments and controversies that grabbed headlines
Strong comments cheered by supporters, slammed by rivals and deemed controversial by others are always headline-makers during poll campaigns and the Gujarat assembly elections were no exception.
World Bank revises upwards India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9% for FY23
The World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.
