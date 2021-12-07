DH Evening Brief: December 7, 2021

'Laal Topi' a red alert for UP: Modi's barb against Samajwadi Party
Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday equated "red cap" with "red alert" for the state. Read more
Army made no attempt to identify civilians before shooting, tried to 'hide' bodies: Report
The Army made no attempt to ascertain the identity of the civilians returning from work on a pick-up truck before shooting them in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday, a joint report by the state's Director General of Police (DGP) T John Longkumer and Commissioner Rovilatuo Mor has said. Read more
Bill to ban crypto payments may land violators in jail
A proposed legislation that would ban the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of payment in India also seeks to make those who infringe the law subject to arrest without a warrant and being held without bail, according to a source and a summary of the bill seen by Reuters. Read more
Transform or there could be changes with time: PM Modi's warning to MPs at BJP parliamentary party meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised on the attendance of party MPs in Parliament, saying if they don't transform themselves, there could be changes with time, sources said. Read more
17 girls molested in Uttar Pradesh school on pretext of practical exam
In a shocking incident, as many as 17 girls who were made to stay for the night at a school on the pretext of preparation for practical examination, were allegedly drugged and molested by owner of a school and his associates in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. Read more
Watch: Pak woman delivers baby at Attari border, names him 'Border'
A Pakistani couple named their baby 'Border' as he was born at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab of the Indian territory. The baby was born on December 2, 2021. The couple is still in India as they don't have the required documents to cross the border and go home. Watch video
RDIF proposes Sputnik Light as booster shot in India
The talks on production of Russia’s anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine Sputnik Light in India are in advanced stage and the single shot jab is being proposed to be administered as a booster for people already inoculated with two doses of Covishield. Read more
In Pics: Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts again, cripples rescue operations
Indonesia'sMountSemeru has erupted again, spewing moreash, hampering the search for survivors as aerial images showed the extent of the devastation unleashed by the volcano's deadly eruption over the weekend.At least 15 were killed and over dozens injuredas the biggest mountain on the island of Java thundered to life, raining hot mud as thousands of panicked people fled their homes. See pics
A crisis for masculinity as robots replace men
It’s not easy being female. But it’s often no picnic being male either. The world is changing faster than ever and, with it, so are notions of masculinity. Many men are feeling unmoored, for better or worse. Read more
Why are our roads so bad? Blame it on BBMP's liberal digging approvals
Most roads in the city have become unfit for travel: they are either untarred or filled with potholes and dust.While the recent incessant rains did have an impact on the roads, much of the damage has been caused by their reckless and repeated digging by various government agencies and/or privatetelecom companies.Read more
Nagaland to seek AFSPA repeal; Hornbill festival suspended
After 14 civilians and one security personnel died in a firing incident in Nagaland's Mon district on December 4, the state Cabinet has decided to write to Centre seeking repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). Read more
