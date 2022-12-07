DH Evening Brief: AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD; EMIs to rise as RBI hikes key lending rate
DH Evening Brief: AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD; EMIs to rise as RBI hikes key lending rate
updated: Dec 07 2022, 17:29 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
AAP scripts history, ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD
AAP on Wednesday ended BJP’s uninterrupted run in the national capital’s municipal corporation for 15 years bagging 134 out of 250 wards in the civic polls while relegating Congress to almost political oblivion that was restricted to a single digit. Read more
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes key lending rate
The Reserve Bank of India raised its key lending rate by a more modest 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent on Wednesday, citing slowing inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy. Read more
SC directs Centre, RBI to produce records relating to 2016 demonetisation
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record relevant records relating to the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination for its perusal. Read more
AAP's MCD win to redraw political equations in Delhi
AAP’svictory in the Delhi municipal pollsis likely to further redraw the political landscape of the national capital as the BJP once again failed to blunt the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s surge while the Congress almost took its last step into irrelevance in the city which it once ruled. Read more
Cruel December a reminder of our flawed democracy
December is the cruellest month for Indians. Two of the world's biggest disasters took place in this month, both man-made. Thousands among us continue to suffer the aftermath, some with every breath they take; others as a painful memory that can't be forgotten. Read more
Belgium star Hazard announces retirement from international football
Belgium star Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, days after the team crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage. Read more
German police launched nationwide raids on Wednesday and made 25 arrests against members of a far-right "terror group" suspected of planning an attack on parliament, federal prosecutors said. Read more
Byju’s to seek easier terms on Rs 9,902 crore loan
Indian online-education provider Byju’s is seeking to restructure its Rs9,902 croreloan as it struggles with steep losses and cost reduction targets, according to people familiar with the information. Read more
Declare Belagavi as Union Territory: Shiv Sena
Amid the raging Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday asked the Centre to declare disputed areas of Belagavi as a Union Territory. Read more
Aligarh: Mother tracks down 'dead' woman alive to prove convicted son's innocence
In a story to rival the best of crime thrillers, a woman was tracked down alive seven years after she was pronounced dead by the mother of the key accused in the case, who was convinced of her son's innocence. Read more
