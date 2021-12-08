DH Evening Brief: December 8, 2021

RIP Gen Bipin Rawat: India’s first CDS who initiated one of the most crucial reforms in defence
On Wednesday Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and several of his staff officials were flying in a IAF Mi17v5 chopper to Wellington when the chopper crashed killing 13 of the 14 individuals on the spot. Gen Rawat and his wife are among those who were killed in the crash. Read more
Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as ODI captain
Virat Kohli was on Wednesday removed as India's ODI captain with the national selection committee makingRohitSharmathe sole white-ball leader of the team till the 2023 50-over World Cup. Read more
Farmers' protest set to be withdrawn after Centre reaches out
The year-long agitation of farmers against the three contentious farm laws, that were withdrawn last week, seems on way to end very soon with the government having met “nearly all demands” raised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Read more
Nagaland Firing: Oting villagers claim Army tried to pass dead off as militants
Breaking their silence after four days of a shoot-out in which 13 of their village youth died in firing by Para commandos, the Oting Citizens Office, representing Oting village in Nagaland's remote Mon district on Wednesday rubbished official claims and asserted security forces had tried to hide the dead bodies and dress them in fatigues in a bid to pass them off as militants after a botched up ambush. Read more
In land of Krishna, Yogi again rakes up 'kabristan'
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sought to compare the regimes of his rivals in Uttar Pradesh to that of 'Kansa', the mythical tyrant ruler of Mathura, who had imprisoned his sister Devki and killed her six children before being killed by Lord Krishna, and said that the construction of Ram Temple could start only as there was a BJP government at the Centre and the state. Read more
Year in Search 2021: IPL, Co-WIN, Tokyo Olympics dominate search trends in India
Like the previous year, 2021 was an eventful one, more so in India, as it faced the worst effect of the Covid-19 second wave. The sudden surge in infection led to theshortage of beds, oxygen cylinders and we lost thousands of lives across the country. Read more
