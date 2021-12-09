DH Evening Brief: December 9, 2021

Farmers finally end year-long agitation, to vacate protest sites by December 11
Agitating farmers called off their 380-day-long protest against the three contentious farm laws on Thursday after the Central government gave signed written assurances, on an official letterhead, regarding five key demands of the protesting unions, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against protesters and minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Read more
New Chief of Defence Staff to be named soon; General Naravane frontrunner
After General Bipin Rawat’s death in a helicopter crash, General M M Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff, has emerged as the frontrunner for the post of Chief of Defence Staff whom the government will expect to carry forward military reforms taking all service chiefs on board. Read more
Watch: Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed
Shot by locals living near the crash site, the video shows the final moments of the IAF chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others which crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, yesterday. General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces died in the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash on December 8. Watch video
Row in Madhya Pradesh after Katni SP puts Sikhs, Muslims at par with terrorists
A controversy erupted in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh afterKatni's police superintendent issued a circular equating Sikh and Muslim community with terrorist groups like JKLF, LTTE, ULFA and SIMI. Read more
No hasty decision on Covid curbs as there’s no need for panic, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government will take a call on restrictions for Christmas and New Year celebrations in a week’s time, specifying that the Covid-19 situation is under control for now. Read more
Why global tech turns to Indian talent
Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. Read more
Ben Stokes no-ball reveals Ashes tech malfunction
The International Cricket Council (ICC) expects technology that enables the third umpire to check for no-balls to be available for the remainder of the Ashes series after it broke down ahead of the ongoing first test. Read more
Oting village 'bars' entry of security forces, groups, parties till justice delivered
Stillin shock and anger, residents of Oting village in Mon district in Nagaland, where 13 villagers were gunned down by the army on Saturday, has “barred” the entry of security forces, all groups and political parties till justice is delivered to families of the victims. Read more
Cash is dying, but are we ready to bury it?
The demise of cash is near. As consumers, though, we should hope that the end doesn’t arrive too soon.
It isn’t the pandemic that’s putting this popular means of payment out of existence. All that Covid-19 has done is to accelerate a trend that was already with us. When Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007, he began killing the need for banknotes. Autonomous cars, self-ordering refrigerators and our digital avatars in the metaverse will put the final nails in King Cash’s coffin. Read more
Number of jailed journalists reached global high in 2021, at least 24 killed for their coverage: CPJ report
The number of journalists worldwide who are behind bars reached a global high in 2021, according to a new report from the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists, which says that 293 reporters were imprisoned as of Dec. 1 this year. Read more
