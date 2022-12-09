DH Evening Brief: Private member's Bill on UCC introduced in RS; Shraddha's father seeks death sentence for Aftab
DH Evening Brief: Private member's Bill on UCC introduced in RS; Shraddha's father seeks death sentence for Aftab
updated: Dec 09 2022, 18:10 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Private member's Bill on Uniform Civil Code introduced in Rajya Sabha
A controversial private member's Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Read more
Hang Aftab, probe his family's role in Shraddha's murder: Father
Around a month after the killing of Shraddha Walkar came to light, her father Vikas Walkar said that the murderer Aftab Poonawalla should meet the same fate and hanged to death. Read more
In Pics: Leaders in the race to become Himachal Pradesh's next CM
From Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh,former party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu toCLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, here we list the key frontrunners for the chief minister's post in Himachal Pradesh. Congress ousted the BJP in Himachal Pradesh with 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. See pics
AAP's rise: Cong in danger now, but BJP isn't safe either
Politics is the art of selling credibility to buy popular support. An essential ingredient of this commodity up for sale is the image of the leader and the political party. The advantage that theAam Aadmi Party (AAP)has in the political market is its image of being 'different', which people tired of a secular versus Hindutvawadi debate are opting for, and its credibility established in Delhi. Read more
Modi to skip annual summit with Putin over Ukraine nuke threats
Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be holding an annual in-person summit with Vladimir Putin after the Russian president threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Read more
BJP's record win in Gujarat shows it's favourite for 2024; Himachal loss gives glimmer of hope to Congress
The BJP's annihilation of a divided opposition in Gujarat, as it wielded its planks of Hindutva, nationalism and development to power its electoral juggernaut to a record-breaking victory, has boosted its already high hopes of retaining power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Read more
Only final decision of Collegium, not discussion to be made public under RTI: SC
The Supreme Court on Friday said only the final decision and not the discussions of Collegium meetings could be made public under the Right to Information Act. Read more
Cyclonic storm 'Mandous' brings rainfall in Tamil Nadu
Several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed light to moderate rainfall and some places heavy showers as the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' continued to move closer to the State's coastline, and it is set to cross coast near here starting midnight, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. Read more
After 65 hours, MP boy still stuck in 55-ft borewell
A rescue operationto save an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 55-feet borewell in Betul district's Mandavi village inMadhya Pradesh has nowsurpassed 65 hours, according toANI. Read more
Private member's Bill on Uniform Civil Code introduced in Rajya Sabha
A controversial private member's Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Read more
Hang Aftab, probe his family's role in Shraddha's murder: Father
Around a month after the killing of Shraddha Walkar came to light, her father Vikas Walkar said that the murderer Aftab Poonawalla should meet the same fate and hanged to death. Read more
In Pics: Leaders in the race to become Himachal Pradesh's next CM
From Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh,former party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu toCLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, here we list the key frontrunners for the chief minister's post in Himachal Pradesh. Congress ousted the BJP in Himachal Pradesh with 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. See pics
AAP's rise: Cong in danger now, but BJP isn't safe either
Politics is the art of selling credibility to buy popular support. An essential ingredient of this commodity up for sale is the image of the leader and the political party. The advantage that theAam Aadmi Party (AAP)has in the political market is its image of being 'different', which people tired of a secular versus Hindutvawadi debate are opting for, and its credibility established in Delhi. Read more
Modi to skip annual summit with Putin over Ukraine nuke threats
Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be holding an annual in-person summit with Vladimir Putin after the Russian president threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Read more
BJP's record win in Gujarat shows it's favourite for 2024; Himachal loss gives glimmer of hope to Congress
The BJP's annihilation of a divided opposition in Gujarat, as it wielded its planks of Hindutva, nationalism and development to power its electoral juggernaut to a record-breaking victory, has boosted its already high hopes of retaining power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Read more
Only final decision of Collegium, not discussion to be made public under RTI: SC
The Supreme Court on Friday said only the final decision and not the discussions of Collegium meetings could be made public under the Right to Information Act. Read more
Cyclonic storm 'Mandous' brings rainfall in Tamil Nadu
Several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed light to moderate rainfall and some places heavy showers as the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' continued to move closer to the State's coastline, and it is set to cross coast near here starting midnight, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. Read more
After 65 hours, MP boy still stuck in 55-ft borewell
A rescue operationto save an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 55-feet borewell in Betul district's Mandavi village inMadhya Pradesh has nowsurpassed 65 hours, according toANI. Read more