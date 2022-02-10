DH Evening Brief: February 10, 2022

Karnataka hijab row: Muslim students vow to fight until victory
With the Karnataka hijab row snowballing into a major controversy, the protesting students, who have filed petitions in the High Court against the hijab ban in colleges, have vowed to fight until victory. Read more
Yogi must remain CM to ensure Muslim women get their rights: Modi
Modi said that it was necessary for Yogi Adityanath to become the chief minister of the state again to ensure that the Muslim women got their rights and were not made to suffer. He was apparently referring to the victims of the triple talaq. Read more
RBI decides to support nascent economic recovery, keeps key rates unchanged
The Reserve Bank of India Thursday decided to continue policy support for a durable and broad-based recovery in the economy and kept the key policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent ensuring a whole host of home, auto and personal loans remain cheap for borrowers. Read more
How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India
Acts of sedition can attract a sentence of one to three years - a similar sentence can be given for not whitewashing latrines and urinals once every four months, according to a study detailing the imprisonment clauses plaguing the country's business compliance regulation framework. Read more
Hijab row: Karnataka HC hearing adjourned till February 14
Advocate Hegde refers to the Kerala High Court judgment which held hijab as an essential religious practice. The hearing will resume on Monday. Read more
Government weighing 5% stake sale in LIC IPO
India is considering selling about five per cent of the shares it holds in Life Insurance Corp. of India as it prepares to file documents for the country’s biggest initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more
What is paramount - nation or religion, asks Madras High Court
Expressing deep concern over the growing tendency of certain forces arousing religious disharmony in the country, the Madras High Court on Thursday wondered as to what is paramount -- nation or religion. Read more
In pics | As UP votes, festival of democracy kickstarts in India
Amid reports of technical snag in EVMs at some places, polling was heldpeacefully inUttarPradeshon Thursday. See pics
Mallya gets 'last chance' to appear before SC on Feb 24
The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a final opportunity to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to appear before it before it pronounces sentence in contempt case filed by banks, in which he was found guilty. Read more
Someone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia, says Ajinkya Rahane
He was a central figure in India's epic turnaround during the 2020-21 tour of Australia but stand-in captain of that series Ajinkya Rahane says "someone else took the credit" for decisions he made to resurrect the team after the nightmarish 36 all out in the Adelaide Test. Read more
