DH Evening Brief: New tax regime 'very attractive', FM in LS; SC seeks views of Centre, Sebi on report on Adani firms

Supreme Court seeks views of Centre, Sebi on Hindenburg report on Adani firms
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond on Monday on the question of whether strengthening of the regulatory regime is required to protect small investors, who suffered massive losses in lakhs of crores in the stock market, following the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.
India vs Australia, 1st Test: Axar, Jadeja help India reach 321/7 at the end of day 2
Half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, along with a ton from skipper Rohit Sharma helped India reach a total of 321/7 against Australia, at the end of day 2 of the first Test, at Nagpur's VCA Stadium on Friday.
Alibaba sells remaining direct stake in Paytm for about Rs 13,600 cr
Chinese company Alibaba is learnt to have sold 3.16 per cent direct stake in digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand, for about Rs 13,600 crore in a block deal, according to sources.
'Absolutely misconceived': Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking ban on BBC in India over documentary row
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea for a complete ban on the BBC and initiate an NIA probe against its anti-India reporting in light of its recent documentary titledIndia: The Modi Questionon 2002 Gujarat riots, saying it is "absolutely misconceived".
Modi in Parliament | A masterclass in blame avoidance
As is his wont, when Modi spoke, he took the debate in an entirely different direction. He made it about his government’s massive mandate and invoked the people of India in his defence — in effect, an election speech aimed at his perceived constituency of voters in Parliament. The aim was blame avoidance.
In a goof-up, CM Ashok Gehlot reads out previous year's Budget in House for 8 minutes
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24, the major goof-up leading to an uproar in the house and an apology from the chief minister who said it was human error.
New tax regime 'very attractive': FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the new tax regime, which offers a rebate on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh, will leave higher disposable income in the hands of people.
Vande Bharat trains pass through 17 states, 108 districts: PM Modi
Describing the Vande Bharat Express trains as a reflection of India's speed and scale, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 10 of these trains pass through 17 states and 108 districts.
ISRO's SSLV-D2 with 3 satellites lifts off successfully from Sriharikota
ISRO's SSLV D2 carrying EOS-07 satellite and two co-passenger payloads lifted off from the spaceport on Friday.This was ISRO's maiden mission this year.
TikTok sacks entire India staff: Report
Chinese short video-making app TikTok has reportedly sacked its entire India staff -- about 40 employees -- and February 28 will be their last working day.
