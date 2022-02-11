DH Evening Brief: February 11, 2022

Gurgaon building collapse: Rescue operation on to save trapped couple
Rescue operations continued on Friday in Chintels Paradiso, a residential society in Gurugram's Sector 103 where a portion of a building has collapsed, to safely evacuate a couple who are still trapped in the building.
'Modi never had any kids': Lalu Prasad on PM's dynasty politics remark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent criticism of dynasty politics evoked a below the belt response on Friday from RJD president Lalu Prasad who controls the party with the help of his wife and three children.
Hijab controversy reaches UP, Opposition parties smell 'conspiracy'
The hijabcontroversy, which has rocked Karnataka, has reached Uttar Pradesh amid the ongoing assembly elections with Muslim students taking out protest marches and the Opposition parties allegingthat it was a 'conspiracy' to 'polarise' the polls along communal lines.
Karnataka High Court bars students from wearing saffron shawls, hijabs in classroom till further orders
The bench made it clear that the order is confined to the institutions where College Development Committees (CDC) have prescribed the student dress code/uniform.
You started privatisation in 1991: Sitharaman to Congress in Rajya Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said in the Rajya Sabha that the Congress party has started privatisation in 1991 following the report of the Malhotra Committee.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew sent to 14-day judicial custody in illegal sand mining case
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder S Honey was sent to 14-day judicial custody in an illegal sand mining case on Friday.
Uttarakhand's development among top priorities of double engine govt, says PM Modi
The development of Uttarakhand is among the top priorities of the BJP's double engine government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a rally here for the February 14 assembly elections.
Goa Polls: Silent wave in my favour, says Utpal Parrikar
On the BJP offering him three seats other than Panaji for next week's election, Parrikar (41), a businessman, said the fight was "never for options".
